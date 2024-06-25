Anzeige
Dienstag, 25.06.2024
EM 2024 Achtelfinale – Sommermärchen auch bei diesen Aktien?
25.06.2024 14:14 Uhr
Whirlpool Corporation Supports Jobs for Michigan Students With Mentorship Program

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2024 / Whirlpool Corporation

This year, the Whirlpool Corp. x Benton Harbor High School mentorship program with Youth Solutions, Inc. Jobs for Michigan Graduates supported 30 students through workplace simulations, style and presentation tips, handshake practice, and dining etiquette to equip the young professionals for success in their next chapter.

Before the semester's end, the students were joined by Whirlpool mentors and a local etiquette specialist to learn how to Dress For Success. To tailor the insights to each individual, mentors helped the students merge their personal style with professional impact during a hands-on shopping experience. Whether they are pursuing college, technical training, or are headed straight into the job market, mentors made sure each mentee was styled for success.

Join Whirlpool Corporation in celebrating their professional glow up and wishing them well on their next life step!

About Whirlpool Corporation

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) is a leading kitchen and laundry appliance company, in constant pursuit of improving life at home and inspiring generations with our brands. The company is driving meaningful innovation to meet the evolving needs of consumers through its iconic brand portfolio, including Whirlpool, KitchenAid, JennAir, Maytag, Amana, Brastemp, Consul, and InSinkErator. In 2023, the company reported approximately $19 billion in annual sales, 59,000 employees, and 55 manufacturing and technology research centers. Additional information about the company can be found at WhirlpoolCorp.com.

View original content here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Whirlpool Corporation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Whirlpool Corporation
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/whirlpool-corporation
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Whirlpool Corporation



View the original press release on accesswire.com

