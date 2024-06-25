Whirlpool Corporation Supports Jobs for Michigan Students With Mentorship Program

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2024 / Whirlpool Corporation

This year, the Whirlpool Corp. x Benton Harbor High School mentorship program with Youth Solutions, Inc. Jobs for Michigan Graduates supported 30 students through workplace simulations, style and presentation tips, handshake practice, and dining etiquette to equip the young professionals for success in their next chapter.

Before the semester's end, the students were joined by Whirlpool mentors and a local etiquette specialist to learn how to Dress For Success. To tailor the insights to each individual, mentors helped the students merge their personal style with professional impact during a hands-on shopping experience. Whether they are pursuing college, technical training, or are headed straight into the job market, mentors made sure each mentee was styled for success.

Join Whirlpool Corporation in celebrating their professional glow up and wishing them well on their next life step!

