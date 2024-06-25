Dante Genomics Generative AI GenomeChat Aims at Becoming Doctors' and Patients' Best Partner for Advanced Genomics Solutions

The first-in-class GenAI Platform Dante GenomeChat was presented to a private audience at Amazon Web Services Health Summit in Amsterdam, showcasing how it leverages billions of parameters and Dante Genomics expertise to provide doctors with prioritised and personalized insights

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2024 / Dante Genomics, a global leader in genomics and precision medicine, introduced today the Dante GenomeChat generative AI Platform to support clinical understanding of complex genomic data such as whole genome sequencing, and support doctors interact and query their patients' genetic data.

"The Dante GenAI platform is like the autopilot for commercial planes," said Andrea Riposati, co-founder and CEO of Dante Genomics. "Autopilot made flying safer, but we did not replace pilots. On the contrary, pilots can now focus on emergencies and complex problems. The result is a safer experience for passengers and a more rewarding job for pilots. We are creating the same benefits for doctors and their patients."

The Dante GenomeChat leverages Dante Genomics expertise and proprietary assets in clinical genomics and massive genome-based datasets. Dante GenomeChat includes:

Personalized Insights, Simplified : GenomeChat leverages proprietary algorithms and advanced AI-powered language models to deliver personalized, actionable content in an easy-to-understand format, empowering users with deep biological insights.

: GenomeChat leverages proprietary algorithms and advanced AI-powered language models to deliver personalized, actionable content in an easy-to-understand format, empowering users with deep biological insights. Efficient Infrastructure : the robust infrastructure supports rapid querying and resolution of user-specific genetic variants, ensuring quick and accurate results tailored to individual queries.

: the robust infrastructure supports rapid querying and resolution of user-specific genetic variants, ensuring quick and accurate results tailored to individual queries. Pathology Correlation : using a large embedding model, GenomeChat correlates user queries based on symptoms and non-scientific descriptions to relevant pathologies, enhancing user comprehension.

: using a large embedding model, GenomeChat correlates user queries based on symptoms and non-scientific descriptions to relevant pathologies, enhancing user comprehension. Accessible Mobile App : Available as a user-friendly iOS mobile app, GenomeChat provides convenient access to comprehensive genomic insights anytime, anywhere.

: Available as a user-friendly iOS mobile app, GenomeChat provides convenient access to comprehensive genomic insights anytime, anywhere. Clinical Guidance Alerts: Featuring a custom variant prioritization algorithm, GenomeChat alerts users to seek further advice from healthcare professionals based on their genetic findings, promoting proactive health management. GenomeChat's responsible approach empowers customers in a protective and supportive way.

Dante GenomeChat will be integrated with Dante Genomics global offering of advanced genomics solutions starting in Q4 of this year. With this groundbreaking innovation, Dante Genomics confirms its commitment to accessible genomics, building on its expertise in pioneering clinical-grade whole genome sequencing solutions since 2017.

Early access to the Dante GenomeChat is available for selected interested parties, who can apply here.

For more information on Dante Labs and GenomeChat, please visit: https://dantegenomics.com/dante-genomechat

About Dante Genomics

Dante Genomics is a global genomic information company building and commercializing a new class of transformative health and longevity applications based on whole genome sequencing and AI. The Company uses its platform to deliver better patient outcomes, prevention, enhanced diagnostics and personalized medicine. The Company's assets include one of the largest private genome databases with research consent, proprietary software designed to unleash the power of genomic data at scale and proprietary processes which enable an industrial approach to genomic sequencing.

