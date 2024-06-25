Anzeige
Dienstag, 25.06.2024
EM 2024 Achtelfinale – Sommermärchen auch bei diesen Aktien?
WKN: A1J5GZ | ISIN: SE0004840718 | Ticker-Symbol: 3XV
Frankfurt
25.06.24
08:05 Uhr
36,900 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
25.06.2024 14:26 Uhr
XVIVO Perfusion AB: Conference call on Interim Report

GOTHENBURG, SE / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2024 / XVIVO Perfusion AB (STO:XVIVO)(LSE:0RKL)(FRA:3XV) Invitation to attend XVIVO's conference call regarding the presentation of the interim report April-June 2024. The presentation will be held in English.

Time: Friday, July 12 at 2.00 pm CET / 8.00 am EST

If you wish to participate via webcast please use the link below. Via the webcast you are able to ask written questions.
https://ir.financialhearings.com/xvivo-q2-report-2024

If you wish to participate via teleconference please register on the link below. After registration you will be provided phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference. Via the teleconference you can ask questions verbally.
https://conference.financialhearings.com/teleconference/?id=50046878

Participants from XVIVO:
Christoffer Rosenblad, CEO
Kristoffer Nordström, CFO

The press release for XVIVO's interim report April-June 2024 will be released on June 12, 2024 at 7.30 am CET / 1.30 am EST.

Before the conference call, slides will be available at the company web page, https://www.xvivogroup.com/investors/reports-and-presentations/

June 25, 2024
Gothenburg
XVIVO Perfusion AB (publ)

For further information, please contact:

Christoffer Rosenblad, CEO, +46 73 519 21 59, e-mail: christoffer.rosenblad@xvivogroup.com
Kristoffer Nordström, CFO, +46 73 519 21 64, e-mail: kristoffer.nordstrom@xvivogroup.com

About Us

Founded in 1998, XVIVO is the only medical technology company dedicated to extending the life of all major organs - so transplant teams around the world can save more lives. Our solutions allow leading clinicians and researchers to push the boundaries of transplantation medicine. XVIVO is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, and has offices and research sites on two continents. The company is listed on Nasdaq and has the ticker symbol XVIVO. More information can be found on the website www.xvivogroup.com.

SOURCE: XVIVO Perfusion AB



View the original press release on accesswire.com

