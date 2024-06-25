JP Jenkins Ltd
25th June 2024
ISIN: GB00BPLKLR77
JPJ:ITHL
Industrial Technical Holdings Ltd. Announces Completion of Consolidated Audits for 2022 and 2023
Industrial Technical Holdings Ltd. (ITHL) is pleased to announce the completion of its consolidated audits at the level of its UK incorporated holding company for the fiscal years ending December 31, 2022, and December 31, 2023. The audits, conducted by Ernst & Young Hua Ming LLP, affirm the company's strong financial health and adherence to International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).
Key highlights from the audit reports include:
Post-Audit Events: ITHL announced joint venture with Everun. This partnership is expected to open a new source of revenue streams, which will be the subject of future informational reports.
Industrial Technical Holdings Ltd. remains committed to delivering value to its shareholders through continued growth and strategic investments. The positive audit results reinforce the company's position as a leader in the engineering and manufacturing of precision parts for agricultural equipment and machinery.
For more information, please contact: Tong Zhu, Chief Financial Officer Email: tong.zhu@cssc-tp.com
Industrial Technical Holdings Ltd. June 25, 2024
Full set of accounts can be found via the link: https://www.ithl.online/news-1/2024/
