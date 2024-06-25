Patria Private Equity Trust (PPET) reported a modest 2.0% NAV per share total return in H124 (ending March 2024) as exit activity in private equity markets remained subdued, suggesting continued buyer cautiousness. Meanwhile, PPET's share price total return was a strong 22.9% in H124, with the narrowing discount to NAV assisted by, among other things, PPET's buyback programme (see our March 2024 note for details). Given the trust's current balance sheet headroom, the board targets an annual dividend of 16.8p for FY24, up 5% versus FY23.

