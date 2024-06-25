The multiple failures of a 10 MW floating photovoltaic (FPV) installation were the subject of an in-depth quality analysis at pv magazine's Focus event, held as part of The smarter E Europe in Munich, Germany. How suitable are glass backsheet modules for FPV installations? If components of a project are damaged - either due the environment in which they are located, because of low-quality materials, or incorrect installation practices - can they be replaced? Or does the developer need to start the project from the beginning? These questions and more arose during this year's pv magazine Focus ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...