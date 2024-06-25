Galexxy Holdings Inc.: Announcing Adaptin - Bringing Mushrooms to the Masses

Announcing the launch of Adaptin, a new wellness brand extending the benefits of functional adaptogens and nootropics to consumers globally through new marketing pathways.

The new company brings innovation to both the formulations and the way products are shared in the growing adaptogen and functional mushroom dietary supplements, valued in the US at USD $40B in 2023, and a part of the rapidly growing USD $5.7T global wellness market.

"We are excited to be entering an emerging product category that is building momentum," said Tyler Whitehead, Co-Founder and CEO. "We are offering these products through an enhanced opportunity in the direct-to-consumer space to allow more people to benefit from sharing our brand, and as a result, changing many lives. Tyler continued, "we have created a brand and opportunity that are perfectly positioned to meet consumer needs today and into the future through continuous adaptation."

Adaptin is bringing to market wellness products with powerful consumer benefits from its proprietary 100-day extraction process that produces high-quality blends of accessible, clean and powerful adaptogen and nootropic formulations.

The range of products arrives at a perfect time to address consumer needs for those often missing the key moments in life due to anxiety, stress, lack of sleep or focus. People are simply trying to cope with what feels like chaos and disorientation in a rapidly changing world. Allowing individuals to adapt, these products will provide targeted adaptogen + nootropic clean solutions for deeper sleep, heightened focus, new energy, and overall wellness with accessible, natural, and organic gummies and elixirs. Adaptin-allowing you to be your best and meet every moment.

Combined, these new products with a transparent new direct-to-consumer business model transcend the direct selling and affiliate marketing spaces. Adaptin will provide the best of both marketing approaches for unparalleled benefits and enhanced accessible opportunities for all brand participants and customers.

Opportunities to experience the brand will commence with a limited preview in Q3 2024 and a full customer launch in October 2024.

Register at adaptin.com to be the first to receive early products, discounts, a Reg CF profit-share opportunity, and a preview rollout. To discover Adaptin, click here >>.

About the Company. Adaptin is headquartered in Provo, Utah. The company is creating a new category of adaptogens + nootropics by leveraging high-quality blends of premium, vegan, all-natural, non-GMO clean plant-based health products, allowing you to meet every moment at your best. We use natural ingredients grown through trusted farming relationships in the U.S. The 100-day triple-extracted process provides a full spectrum of benefits to establish a new standard in wellness. Galexxy Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: GXXY) is a majority funding partner.



https://adaptin.com/

Adaptin, LLC

Dan Gay, Chief Marketing Officer

E: dangay@adaptin.com

M: (303) 946 3144

Forward-Looking Information

The information contained herein may contain forward-looking statements and includes, but is not limited to, the (i) projected financial performance; (ii) the expected development of the Company's business, projects, and joint ventures; (iii) execution of the Company's vision and growth strategy or other matters subject to change.

These statements are not guarantees of future performance and undue reliance should not be placed on them. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or result expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Although forward-looking statements contained in this presentation are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

galexxyholdings.com adaptin.com

SOURCE: Galexxy Holdings Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com