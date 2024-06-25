Anzeige
Dienstag, 25.06.2024
EM 2024 Achtelfinale – Sommermärchen auch bei diesen Aktien?
WKN: A2DTHV | ISIN: CA8627591073
Frankfurt
24.06.24
08:00 Uhr
0,098 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
25.06.2024 14:38 Uhr
Strategic Metals Ltd.: Strategic Metals Disinterested Shareholders Approve Tombstone Belt Transaction

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2024 / Strategic Metals Ltd. (TSX-V:SMD) ("Strategic") announces that at a special meeting of its shareholders held on June 24, 2024, disinterested Strategic shareholders approved a related party transaction with Trifecta Gold Ltd. ("Trifecta"), pursuant to which Trifecta has the right to acquire up to 100% interest in the Mount Hinton and ten other highly prospective, intrusion-related gold projects located in the Tombstone Gold Belt of Yukon Territory, as announced by Strategic on March 4, 2024.

About Strategic Metals Ltd.

Strategic is a project generator with 13 royalty interests, 14 projects under option to others, and a portfolio of 82 wholly owned projects that are the product of over 50 years of focussed exploration and research by a team with a track record of major discoveries. Projects available for option, joint venture or sale include drill-confirmed prospects and drill-ready targets with high-grade surface showings and/or geochemical anomalies and geophysical features that resemble those at nearby deposits.

Strategic has a current cash position of approximately $1.7 million and large shareholdings in several active mineral exploration companies including 32.8% of Broden Mining Ltd., 33.4% of GGL Resources Corp., 29.6% of Rockhaven Resources Ltd., 16.2% of Silver Range Resources Ltd and 15.6% of Precipitate Gold Corp. All these companies are engaged in promising exploration projects. Strategic also owns 15 million shares of Terra CO2 Technologies Holdings Inc. ("Terra"), a private Delaware corporation developing a cost-effective alternative to Portland cement, which recently announced a definitive agreement with Asher Materials for an exclusive market license of Terra's first commercial-scale advanced processing facility.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"W. Douglas Eaton"
President and Chief Executive Officer

For further information concerning Strategic or its various exploration projects please visit our website at www.strategicmetalsltd.com or contact:

Corporate Information
Strategic Metals Ltd.
W. Douglas Eaton
President and C.E.O.
Tel: (604) 688-2568

Investor Inquiries
Richard Drechsler
V.P. Communications
Tel: (604) 687-2522
NA Toll-Free: (888) 688-2522
rdrechsler@strategicmetalsltd.com
http://www.strategicmetalsltd.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward looking statements based on assumptions and judgments of management regarding future events or results that may prove to be inaccurate as a result of exploration and other risk factors beyond its control, and actual results may differ materially from the expected results.

SOURCE: Strategic Metals Ltd.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
