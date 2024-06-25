This exclusive, invite-only event brings together the global mining ecosystem and provides an unrivaled opportunity for investors and miners to connect efficiently and effectively in the heart of mining's finance capital.

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2024 / Nordic Funds & Mines is set to host its annual global mining investment event on September 25-26, 2024. This exclusive, invite-only event brings together the global mining ecosystem and provides an unrivaled opportunity for investors and miners to connect efficiently and effectively in the heart of mining's finance capital.





Nordic Funds & Mines 2024: Scandinavia's Premier Mining Investment Event

A unique feature is access to the premier Scandinavian Investment Community paired with a large-scale Retail audience, creating a true arena for spontaneous business opportunities.

This two-day summit features keynotes from industry leaders such as Ana Cabral-Gardner Sigma Lithium, Erik Strand AuAg Funds & John Feneck (Feneck Consulting). Attendees will gain insights from top investors, analysts, and policymakers, ensuring a comprehensive understanding of the evolving global investment landscape.

"I am glad to be one of the speakers pioneering the first Nordic Funds & Mines event at the Sheraton Stockholm 2024. When Sweden is part of the solution, AuAG is there." says Erik Strand, Founder & Portfolio Manager, AuAg Funds

"I'm excited to be a keynote speaker at the Nordic Funds & Mines conference in Stockholm. Their team has done an excellent job of attracting larger buy side institutions, as well as high net worth retail investors, to the event," says John Feneck, Founder & CEO Feneck Consulting

Interactive workshops and roundtable discussions will allow attendees to delve deeper into specific topics such as mineral exploration, resource management, and investment strategies. These sessions are designed to facilitate knowledge sharing and collaboration, providing attendees with practical insights and actionable takeaways.

About Nordic Funds & Mines

The Nordic Funds & Mines Summit offers two action-packed days filled with focused 1:1 meetings alongside world-class content sharing, featuring keynote sessions from expert investors, world-renowned analysts, leading mining companies, and influential policymakers. More information at www.nordicfundsandmines.com.

