Bountiful, Utah--(Newsfile Corp. - June 25, 2024) - OneMeta Inc. (OTCQB: ONEI) (www.onemeta.ai) , the most innovative and advanced provider of AI-powered translation and transcription services, announced a pilot program in collaboration with Tomball Independent School District ("ISD") with the goal of bridging language barriers and enriching the educational experience by promoting inclusivity and global awareness among students and staff.

Dr. Steven Gutierrez, COO of Tomball ISD stated, "We are excited to announce for the 2024 school year the launch of our new pilot initiative aimed at transforming how our students and staff connect across diverse cultures and languages. This innovative tool leverages the latest advancements in technology and our deep understanding of educational needs to ensure accuracy and sensitivity in communications. With this development, we are dedicated to removing language barriers within our district, enhancing engagement, and preparing our students for a globalized future. This initiative is not just about facilitating communication; it's about enriching our community's educational experience and opening up a world of possibilities for every student and staff member."

Saul Leal, CEO of OneMeta, announced, "We are delighted to see Tomball ISD adopting innovative solutions to enhance communication across different languages and cultures within their educational framework. Dr. Gutierrez's vision for a connected and inclusive community resonates deeply with our mission at OneMeta. Our technology is designed to support such initiatives, and we are excited about the potential impact our collaboration could have on the students and staff of Tomball ISD. Together, we are setting a new standard for how technology can facilitate more effective and empathetic communication in education systems globally."

About Tomball ISD: A Public School District in Tomball, Texas

Tomball ISD educates students to become responsible, productive citizens by providing innovative, individually rigorous, and personally valuable educational experiences. Tomball ISD is a highly regarded public school system with a reputation for excellence. It serves over 22,000 students in grades pre-kindergarten through 12, across 23 campuses. Tomball ISD takes pride in its progressive instructional programs and maintains a strong foundation of guiding principles, beliefs, and a visionary mission of the future.

About OneMeta Inc.: We Create a More Understanding World

OneMeta Inc. is a Multilingual Enablement company focused on breaking down the communication challenges of a world with over 7,100 languages. Its proprietary, end-to-end natural language processing architecture was developed using generative artificial intelligence tools and allows the spoken and written word to be synthesized, translated, and transcribed in less than one second. OneMeta's products support near-real-time web-based and mobile phone-based conversations, discussions, meetings, and online chats in over 150 languages.

OneMeta Inc.: Speak. Hear. Read. Understand.

For more information, please contact:

OneMeta Inc. Email: info@onemeta.ai

SOURCE: OneMeta Inc.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/214236

SOURCE: OneMeta Inc.