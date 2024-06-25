SIPPIO Announces General Availability of New Customer Experience Enhancements for Microsoft Teams, in Partnership With Tollring

New suite of services significantly enhances the customer experience delivered through Microsoft Teams.

ANNAPOLIS, MD / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2024 / SIPPIO, the global leader in enabling external calling on Microsoft Teams & Zoom, has today announced the general availability of SIPPIO CX. This suite of services, which significantly enhances the customer experience delivered through Microsoft Teams, was first showcased at Channel Partners Expo in March. SIPPIO CX is now fully available through a strategic partnership with Tollring, utilizing the cutting-edge Analytics 365 platform.

SIPPIO CX empowers organizations to monitor, analyze, and gain actionable insights in optimizing their customer engagement strategies with Microsoft Teams. The SIPPIO CX suite comprises SIPPIO Reporting, SIPPIO Recording, and SIPPIO Recording + AI. Each service is engineered to provide unique solutions tailored to elevate customer experience and ensure compliance within Microsoft Teams.

"Our mission at SIPPIO is to make technology fast, easy, and flexible. With the general availability of SIPPIO CX, we continue to go beyond voice to meet and exceed the demands of organizations of all sizes," said Adam Cole, CEO of SIPPIO. "By integrating Analytics 365 into our solutions, we are empowering channel partners and service providers with the tools that their customers need to gain deeper insights and a more robust analytics framework."

Tollring, a renowned leader in communication analytics, brings its expertise in actionable insights and data-driven decision-making to the partnership. Analytics 365 will power the underlying data handling and visualization in SIPPIO CX, providing users with advanced tools to monitor, analyze, and gain actionable insights in optimizing customer engagement strategies.

"The collaboration with SIPPIO demonstrates our dedication to advancing communication technologies through sophisticated analytics," stated Tony Martino, CEO of Tollring. "With Analytics 365, we're providing organizations with the means to fully leverage their data, enhancing both strategic decision-making and operational efficiencies. We're eager to see how these tools will help SIPPIO's customers achieve new levels of productivity."

The availability of SIPPIO CX represents a crucial expansion for SIPPIO as the company continues to innovate beyond traditional voice solutions, offering comprehensive tools designed to enhance the Microsoft Teams experience. To explore how SIPPIO CX can benefit your organization, visit sippio.io.

About SIPPIO

SIPPIO is an award-winning voice enablement platform that offers the easiest and fastest way to enable PSTN calling in Microsoft Teams Phone and Zoom Phone. Available in 79 countries, organizations worldwide trust SIPPIO to keep their people connected, productive, and engaged. As an accelerator for Microsoft Operator Connect and Zoom Provider Exchange, SIPPIO also enables carriers and service providers to build and launch customer-focused voice experiences using its future-proof infrastructure, software, automation, and API layers. Learn more: www.sippio.io

About Tollring

Tollring is a market leading software developer providing data visualization and business intelligence tools that help manage, understand, and control a wide array of communications information, resources and assets. Tollring specializes in business communications analytics, call recording solutions, telecoms expense management and fraud management systems.

Contact Information

Prolific PR

sippio@prolificpr.com

+44 (0) 161 806 0220

SOURCE: SIPPIO

View the original press release on newswire.com.