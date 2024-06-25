DirectTrust Announces Speaker Lineup for 2024 Annual Conference: The Future of Trust in Health

Discussions to focus on constructively bridging the tension of usability, privacy, security, and identity

DirectTrust®, a non-profit healthcare industry alliance focused on furthering trust in healthcare data exchange through standards, accreditation, and other services, today announced the agenda and speaker lineup for its 2024 Annual Conference, The Future of Trust in Health. Taking place September 22-25 at the Hilton St. Louis at the Ballpark, the event will bring together healthcare industry leaders, policymakers, technology innovators, and stakeholders to discuss the critical importance of trust in health data exchange.

"We're thrilled to bring attendees an agenda packed with insightful sessions and high-level discussions at our annual conference. Attendees can look forward to a dynamic lineup of industry leaders addressing critical topics in healthcare data exchange, including interoperability, emerging technologies, cybersecurity, and the impact of regulatory policies," said Scott Stuewe, President and CEO of DirectTrust. "Our goal is to provide an environment for learning, networking, and collaboration as we constructively bridge the tension of usability, privacy, security and identity for a trustworthy health ecosystem that will ultimately advance the future of healthcare."

Micky Tripathi, the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) will deliver "Enabling the 21st Century Digital infrastructure" and Susannah Fox, a health and technology strategist and former Chief Technology Officer for HHS, will present "The Patient-Led Data Revolution" as day one keynotes. Day two will kick off with a keynote from Greg Garcia, Executive Director for Cybersecurity of the Health Sector Coordinating Council (HSCC).

In addition to these sessions, The Future of Trust in Health will feature a lineup of expert speakers covering the following topics which span across five tracks of interconnected health, risk and resilience, trust by design, solution fusion, and envisioning the future. Some of those sessions include:

"The Doc Who Wasn't" - Jason Barr, VP of Healthcare, ID.me and Adam Forman from DAW Systems

"From Chaos to Coordination: Security Incident and Privacy Breach Management" - Massimo Marini, Managing Director of Security, Kuma and Patricio Garcia, CEO and Founder, Kompleye

"AI Impacts to Care" - Jake Gower, Cloud Data and AI Director, Technology Partners and Randi Foraker, Professor of Medicine, Director, Center for Population Health Informatics at the Institute for Informatics, Data Science, and Biostatistics, Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis

"AI as a Force for Good: Cybersecurity Vigilance" - Jason Bevis, AVP Ava Labs, Arista

"What's Next for the Future of Trust in Health?" - Katherine Lusk, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships, Texas Health Services Authority; Debbie Condrey, COO/CIO, The Sequoia Project; Michael Marchant, Director, Interoperability and Innovation, UC Davis Health; and Muhammad Chebli, VP Solutions, NextGen

"Five Rights of Secure Health Data" - Jared Jeffrey, Founder and CEO, healthKERI and Philip Feairheller, CTO, healthKERI

The Future of Trust in Health will also offer attendees the opportunity to engage in informative panel discussions including an advocacy panel that will delve into current healthcare policies and their implications and a debate on consumer mediated exchange, exploring the future of patient data management. The agenda also includes a demo of 360X Closed-Loop Referrals via Direct, as well as a Direct Secure Messaging Spotlight which will highlight Release of Information, advancements in pharmacy interoperability, and additional innovative use cases of Direct. A Standards Effort Spotlight will focus on innovative topics such as Interoperable Secure Cloud Fax, Information Exchange for Human Services (IX4HS), and Privacy-Enhancing Health Record Locator Systems (PEHRLS), and Trusted Instant Messaging Plus (TIM+). Additionally, a CISO Roundtable will provide expert insights on cybersecurity challenges and strategies in healthcare.

The complete agenda can be found here. To register or for the latest information regarding the DirectTrust Annual Conference, visit bit.ly/DirectTrust2024.

About DirectTrust®

DirectTrust® is a non-profit, vendor-neutral alliance dedicated to instilling trust in the exchange of health data. The organization serves as a forum for a consensus-driven community focused on health communication, an American National Standards Institute (ANSI) standards development organization, an accreditation and certification body through EHNAC (the Electronic Healthcare Network Accreditation Commission), and a developer of trust frameworks and supportive services for secure information exchange like Direct Secure Messaging and trusted, compliant document submission.

The goal of DirectTrust is to develop, promote, and, as necessary, help enforce the rules and best practices necessary to maintain privacy, security, and trust for stakeholders across and beyond healthcare. In addition, DirectTrust is committed to fostering widespread public confidence in the interoperable exchange of health information while promoting quality service, innovation, cooperation, and open competition in healthcare. To learn more, visit: DirectTrust.org.

###

Press contact information:

Tom Testa

Anderson Interactive

tom@andersoni.com

SOURCE: DirectTrust

View the original press release on accesswire.com