Dolphin Entertainment, Inc.: Dolphin Subsidiary The Digital Dept. Selected by Global Consumer Brand Crocs to Execute Comprehensive, Multi-Faceted Influencer Program

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2024 / The Digital Dept., a subsidiary of Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN), is proud to announce its selection by Crocs, a global leader in innovative footwear, to execute a comprehensive influencer strategy for Crocs' latest product line, the Getaway Sandals. Through their work with brands like Crocs and other major companies, The Digital Dept. solidifies its position as a key player in the $24 billion influencer marketing industry.

This full-funnel marketing approach for Crocs Getaway Sandals leveraged influencers to drive engagement across both paid and earned channels. The campaign ran from April to June 2024, and upon completion, the Crocs S2 Getaway Sandals influencer program successfully garnered more than 5 million impressions, a reach of 3.9 million, 248,000 engagements, and over 13,000 link clicks.

The initiative began with an exclusive brunch event that brought together 23 stylish content creators for an intimate brunch overlooking the Hollywood Hills. For the event, The Digital Dept. leveraged their clients and influencer network to produce this influencer brunch aimed at generating content surrounding the new collection.

With a meticulously detailed itinerary at The London Hotel in Beverly Hills, The Digital Dept. team produced the full event, from sourcing the venue and vendors to creating a beautiful tablescape and common spaces for multiple picturesque moments.

To elevate the organic seeding effort, The Digital Dept. developed a custom, personalized mailer positioning the Crocs Sandal as the ideal travel footwear.

Following the event, The Digital Dept. launched a social campaign enlisting additional influencers to extend the narrative beyond the event. Through captivating content on TikTok and Instagram, the campaign continued the conversation, amplifying the allure of the Getaway Sandal collection and deepening engagement with Crocs' target audience.

"Being chosen to execute such a comprehensive program for a global brand like Crocs truly showcases the next-level work our team is capable of," said Sarah Boyd, Co-CEO of The Digital Dept. "From conceptualizing creative events from whole cloth to executing impactful social campaigns, our team continuously sets the bar higher in the influencer marketing industry."

About The Digital Dept.

The Digital Dept. is a leading full-service influencer marketing and talent management firm, providing brand strategy and creator representation. Born from a merger between the two top influencer companies, Be Social and Socialyte, The Digital Dept. is your source for all things influencer. Representing over 200 exclusively-managed creators with a social footprint of 200 million across various verticals, The Digital Dept. facilitates brand partnerships and creative strategies to build influencer businesses both on and offline. Through live experiences such as captivating events and creative mailers, the company effectively harnesses the power of social influence. Led by Sarah Boyd and Ali Grant, The Digital Dept. is the go-to for all things influencer. The company has offices in Los Angeles, New York, Nashville, and Miami. Learn more at TheDigitalDept.com or follow us on social media @thedigitaldpt.

About Dolphin Entertainment, Inc.

Dolphin Entertainment is a prominent independent entertainment marketing and production company. Through its subsidiaries, 42West, The Door, and Shore Fire Media, the company offers expert strategic marketing and publicity services to top brands in the film, television, music, gaming, and hospitality industries. All three PR firms have consistently ranked among the top 50 PR firms in the United States. Viewpoint Creative and The Digital Dept. complement these efforts with complete creative branding and production capabilities, as well as social media and influencer marketing services. Dolphin's subsidiary, Special Projects, provides talent booking services and event production for high-end clients in the media, entertainment, and fashion industries. Dolphin's legacy content production business, founded by Emmy-nominated CEO Bill O'Dowd, has produced multiple feature films and award-winning digital series. Dolphin has also entered into a multi-year agreement with IMAX to co-produce feature documentaries, with "The Blue Angels" marking the first project of this collaboration. To learn more, visit: dolphinentertainment.com.

