Glen Ellyn, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - June 25, 2024) - Mexican Cultural Center DuPage (MCCD) in coordination with Meztli Mexico and in partnership with the College of DuPage Public Art Project (COD) and the DuPage Convention & Visitors Bureau (DCVB) presents "Olmec Trails: Culture and Legacy." This exciting new public art project pays tribute to the indigenous roots of Mexican heritage through October 2024.

With an educational lobby display and takeaway maps, COD's McAninch Arts Center (425 Fawell Blvd.) is the perfect step-off point for an exploration of all works. The COD campus will be the site for 10 of the 33 brilliantly painted sculptures. The artists represented there hail from Mexico: Jazzamoart (Guanajuato), José Manuel Jacobo Torrecilla (Mexico City), Olga Ivette Manzano Vega (Guerro); and from the U.S.: Arsenio Baca (San Francisco, Calif.), Mauro Carrera (Fresno, Calif.), Sergio Gomez (Miami, Fla.), Pablo Helm-Hernandez (Minneapolis, Minn.), Julio (Juls) Mendoza (Denver, Colo.), Enrique Nevárez (Dallas, Texas) and Luis Novoa (Salt Lake City, Utah).

The design of each the 33 painted plexiglass five-foot sculptures in "Olmec Trails: Culture and Legacy" is unique and reflects the vision and aesthetics of the 33 artists: 12 from Mexican cities, 16 from U.S. cities and two from Canadian cities. For additional information, visit OlmecTrails.com.

The original colossal stone heads, crafted by the Olmecs between 1400 BCE to 400 BCE, originated in the southern part of Veracruz, Mexico, the cultural heart of this early Mesoamerican civilization. Today, those iconic heads are celebrated globally as prime examples of pre-Columbian art and adorn various museums and public spaces.

Support for "Olmec Trails: Culture and Legacy" is provided in part by the Mexican Cultural Center DuPage, College of DuPage, the DuPage Convention & Visitors Bureau, the Illinois Office of Tourism and the National Museum of Mexican Art. Artist support is provided in part by Meztli Mexico and the Mexican Cultural Arts Alliance.

