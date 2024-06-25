Cyble, the leading provider of AI-driven cybersecurity solutions, has been recognized by Forrester (Nasdaq: FORR) in its report, The Attack Surface Management Solutions Landscape, Q2 2024.

This report offers valuable insights for organizations seeking to evaluate and select an attack surface management (ASM) solution that aligns with their unique attack surfaces and threats. It provides an overview of the ASM solutions market, explores the value that security and risk (S&R) professionals can expect from ASM vendors, and offers guidance on vendor options based on company size and market focus. It also notes how ASM is essential for building a proactive program, offering valuable insights that enhance SecOps solutions.

"We provide organizations with the tools and insights they need to proactively identify and mitigate potential cyber threats before they escalate. Our inclusion in the Forrester report will only further the resolve," said Beenu Arora, Founder and CEO of Cyble. "Cyble develops AI-powered solutions that help businesses protect their digital assets and maintain a strong security posture, and we're constantly innovating to help customers keep pace with the rapidly evolving threat landscape."

Cyble Vision X, the successor to its award-winning Cyble Vision 2.0 threat intelligence platform, elevates the user experience by empowering decision-makers with immediate access to critical information through its AI-powered insights and intuitive design. The platform covers the entire breach lifecycle, encompassing pre-breach, during-breach, and post-breach stages.

Key Capabilities of Cyble Vision X include:

Attack Surface Management: Ensures digital security by identifying and mitigating threats.

Ensures digital security by identifying and mitigating threats. Brand Intelligence: Comprehensive protection against online brand abuse, including brand impersonation, phishing, and fraudulent domains.

Cyber Threat Intelligence: Helps organizations gain insights and enhance your defense with AI-driven analysis and continuous threat monitoring.

Helps organizations gain insights and enhance your defense with AI-driven analysis and continuous threat monitoring. Dark Web and Cyber Crime Monitoring: Helps organizations stay vigilant and ahead of cybercriminals.

Third-Party Risk Management (TPRM): Helps organizations identify, assess, and mitigate risks that may arise from a business's interactions with third parties.

"By leveraging Cyble Vision X's unmatched coverage, organizations gain total visibility and control over their attack surface, ensuring a robust security posture amid evolving cyber threats," added Arora.

Cyble's ASM is powered by ODIN, a groundbreaking attack surface monitoring capability that scans the entire IPv4 and IPv6 space. ODIN empowers infosec teams with an accurate map of the internet, enabling them to fortify their security perimeter and proactively hunt for threats on their attack surface.

To learn more about ODIN, Cyble Vision X, and how Cyble can help you stay ahead of cyber threats, visit www.cyble.com.

About Cyble:

Cyble, a trailblazer in Cyber Threat Intelligence, is committed to democratizing Dark Web Threat Intelligence through advanced AI and Machine Learning solutions. Recognized as one of the most sought-after workplaces, Cyble's culture fosters innovation, collaboration, and professional growth.

With a proven track record in delivering cutting-edge research and proactive monitoring, Cyble stands at the forefront of the cybersecurity landscape. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, with a global presence spanning Australia, Malaysia, Singapore, Dubai, Saudi Arabia, and India, Cyble is the trusted authority empowering organizations to proactively combat evolving cyber threats.

