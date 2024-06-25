Only Nexthink delivers combined Digital Employee Experience (DEX) and Digital Adoption offering

Nexthink today announced Nexthink Adopt, the only digital adoption product, built on a Digital Employee Experience (DEX) platform driven to eliminate every application issue employees face. The solution delivers end-to-end application success ensuring application owners can maximize application potential and boost users' productivity. With Nexthink Adopt, application owners get a better return on investment with AI-driven analytics, personalized employee guidance, and enhanced visibility into technical performance and reliability.

Employees spend 2.7 hours looking for support and 1.5 hours reading application training materials every week because of disjointed, unintuitive software. Even the easiest to use applications face adoption issues due to technical issues and low engagement rates from traditional communication channels, like email. Nexthink Adopt meets employees where they are with targeted desktop pop-up campaigns based on user actions or inactions and delivers 1-click technical self-help and IT remediation to guide the user's end-to-end application journey.

Within the application, Nexthink Adopt reduces digital friction by increasing application adoption, engagement and proficiency resulting in increased employee productivity, improved data quality and reduced IT support costs.

"Consistent support for application usage is crucial to overall digital employee experience," said Shawna Cartwright, Senior Vice President Enterprise Technology, at Cushman Wakefield. "When introducing new applications, or indeed relaunching existing ones, success is dependent on the employee's understanding and ability to seamlessly fit it into their existing workflow. Nexthink Adopt provides that consistency for our employees, which in turn saves both our HR Support IT teams money and hours previously spent on addressing issues."

Key features of Nexthink Adopt include:

Predictive AI-driven analytics to improve usage, reduce error, and save employee time

Personalized experience across in-app guidance, multi-app journeys, contextual support and training

Targeted desktop pop ups to drive adoption, collect feedback and resolve issues with 1-click

Deep visibility into application technical performance, reliability, and availability for continuous application performance

No code browser extension for easy set up and scale across single and multi-application set ups

Center of Excellence of dedicated team of digital adoption experts

"In today's digital workforce, employees can't succeed if they struggle with applications," said Samuele Gantner, Chief Product Officer at Nexthink. "To drive successful digital transformation, ensuring that apps work and are performant is a first step but not enough. Companies also need to ensure that employees are aware of these apps and know how to use them properly. Otherwise, it leads to hours of lost work, legal ramifications, or loss of revenue. Nexthink Adopt is the solution to a problem every company has, but only Nexthink provides digital employee experience capabilities with in-app, contextual guidance of applications to deliver customers the best return on their application investments."

Nexthink Adopt is further validation of the company's leadership in DEX as they continue to evolve their platform to address the needs of today's customers.

For more information about Nexthink Adopt visit: https://www.nexthink.com/platform/adopt

About Nexthink

Nexthink is the leader in digital employee experience management software. The company provides IT leaders with unprecedented insight allowing them to see, diagnose and fix issues at scale impacting employees anywhere, with any application or network, before employees notice the issue. As the first solution to allow IT to progress from reactive problem solving to proactive optimization, Nexthink enables its more than 1,200 customers to provide better digital experiences to more than 15 million employees. Dual headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland and Boston, Massachusetts, Nexthink has 9 offices worldwide.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240625760240/en/

Contacts:

For further information:

press@nexthink.com