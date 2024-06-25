GOWIN Semiconductor Corporation: New low-cost option for high-speed 4K video display interfacing as GOWIN launches small FPGA with hard-core MIPI C-PHY capability

GOWIN GW5AT-15 FPGA combines hard-core PCIe, MIPI D-PHY and MIPI C-PHY interfaces, in-package fast memory and programmable logic to give consumer and automotive applications the ideal mix of high-speed video, small size and low cost

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GOWIN Semiconductor Corporation, the world's fastest-growing FPGA manufacturer, today launched the GW5AT-15 FPGA to provide a programmable high-speed bridging solution for demanding consumer electronics and automotive use cases such as 4K video transfer at high frame rates up to 120 frames/s.

The new GW5AT-15, the latest member of the Arora-V® FPGA family, combines various hard-core SerDes transceivers with high-speed memory and 15,120 logic elements. The product is available in package options including a compact 4.9mm x 5.3mm WLCSP, which offers maximum SerDes throughput of 12.5Gbps.

Arora-V products and the GOWIN EDA development environment can be viewed at GOWIN's booth 708 at the Sensors Converge Expo (Santa Clara, California, US, 25-26 June 2024).

The features of the GW5AT-15 are ideal for an emerging set of use cases which call for very high bandwidth for video and other data-transfer applications, and which require a small board footprint - examples include consumer tablets, augmented/virtual reality headsets, and car infotainment systems.

The high SerDes bandwidth offered by the GW5AT-15 makes it ideal for use in high-speed interfaces. This new FPGA features:

3-lane MIPI C-PHY operating at up to 5.75Gbps/lane

4-lane PCIe 3.0

4-lane MIPI D-PHY operating at up to 2.5Gbps/lane

The GW5AT-15 also supports high-speed USB Type-C® and other USB connections with its on-chip USB 3.x and USB 2.x PHYs.

GOWIN's CEO Jason Zhu said: 'The market for high-speed display and camera interfaces has been stuck with a choice of high-end FPGAs which are large, expensive and power-hungry, or low-end FPGAs with inadequate SerDes performance. Our latest Arora-V device perfectly fills the gap, offering a unique hard-core MIPI C-PHY and D-PHY capability in a small and highly affordable FPGA.'

New use cases include 4K gaming tablets

The high throughput offered by the GW5AT-15 supports gamers' requirement for high frame-rate 4K video in the latest consumer tablet designs. In vehicle infotainment systems, the GW5AT-15's provision of high-speed USB and other interfaces enables cars to better emulate the smartphone user experience through applications such as the Android Auto or Apple CarPlay® software companions.

All SerDes operations are backed by co-packaged fast memory resources including:

118kb of shadow SRAM

630kb of block SRAM (BSRAM) arranged as 35 x 18kb

Optional 64Mb (in MG132P package) or 128Mb (in CM90P package) of pseudo SRAM (pSRAM)

Optional 8Mb of NOR Flash

The FPGA also features two on-chip PLLs, multiple clock sources, a JPEG codec, and an ADC.

Like the other members of the Arora-V family, the GW5AT-15 is built on a low-power 22nm TSMC process. It is backed by the GOWIN EDA FPGA design environment, which includes an FPGA design tool, IP cores and reference designs. The FPGA design tool supports the SystemVerilog, Verilog and VHDL programming languages. There are no licensing restrictions on the use of GOWIN EDA, and it can be downloaded free from www.gowinsemi.com.

The GW5AT-15 is available for sampling now directly from GOWIN or through any authorized distributor.

About GOWIN Semiconductor Corporation

Founded in 2014, Gowin Semiconductor Corp., headquartered with major R&D in China, has the vision to accelerate customer innovation worldwide with our programmable solutions. We focus on optimizing our products and removing barriers for customers using programmable logic devices. Our commitment to technology and quality enables customers to reduce the total cost of ownership from using FPGAs on their production boards. Our offerings include a broad portfolio of programmable logic devices, design software, intellectual property (IP) cores, reference designs, and development kits. We strive to serve customers in the consumer, industrial, communication, medical, and automotive markets worldwide.

For more information about GOWIN Semiconductor, please visit: https://www.gowinsemi.com/en/

