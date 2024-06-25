NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2024 / Kontent.ai, whose mission is to help the world's leading organizations achieve an unparalleled return on their content, is pleased to announce Rob Levy's appointment to the company's board of directors.





Kontent.ai appoints Rob Levy to the company's board of directors





Levy brings over 30 years of extensive?investment, strategic and operational executive experience in leading all aspects of the computer software, hardware, and services?sectors. He has excelled in operational leadership,?running large international, multi-billion-dollar organizations and?advising some of the largest PE firms and many Fortune 500 companies on market insights, growth, innovation, and transformation. He is currently an Expert Partner at Bain & Company and has generated over?$50B of deals closed and over $10B in exits.

Kontent.ai is building a solid foundation for the future by enhancing the team with top talent and expertise. "Rob's appointment highlights our dedication to leading innovation in content management systems, and his expertise will be instrumental as we scale Kontent.ai globally," said?Petr Palas, founder and Chairman of the Board of Kontent.ai. "With him on board, we are in a strong position to meet the needs of the world's most exacting organizations."

"We're extremely happy to welcome Rob as a director," said Mark Ruddock, CEO of Kontent.ai. "Our mission is to help large organizations leverage emerging technologies such as AI to transform their content value chains, and Rob's proven track record in strategic and operational leadership will be invaluable as we continue to set new standards in content management."

"What excited me about Kontent.ai is that it's the industry's first AI-powered content management system (CMS). It enables global teams to accelerate their content flow, from ideation to publication, while maintaining brand integrity and meeting strict governance requirements. It helps organizations maximize the return on their content," added Rob Levy. "I am delighted to join the company and the team as we scale and accelerate the company's growth."

About Kontent.ai

Kontent.ai's mission is to help the world's leading organizations achieve an unparalleled return on their content. In the industry's first AI-powered CMS, content teams plan, create, and optimize content and deliver it to any channel - quickly, securely, and flexibly. Kontent.ai is designed to support organizations with exacting governance requirements, often in highly regulated industries and with complex content value chains. Tight permissions control all operations; enterprise-grade security and privacy keep content safe. With a demonstrated ROI of 320%, Kontent.ai customers, including PPG, Elanco, Zurich Insurance, Cadbury, and Oxford University, benefit from a measurable step change in how their teams operate, increasing content velocity, mitigating risk, and maximizing yield. Kontent.ai is a Microsoft partner, MACH Alliance member, and recognized vendor by Gartner and Forrester. Learn more at: kontent.ai.

