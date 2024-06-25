Banff Sunshine Village: Discover Banff Sunshine's Wildflowers in Bloom at the Sunshine Meadows

BANFF, AB / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2024 / Canada's premier ski and snowboard resort, Banff Sunshine Village, has a summer side waiting to be explored!





Banff Sunshine Meadows





Access the Sunshine Meadows with Banff's longest gondola ride. Riders ascend 7,200 ft high up the Canadian Rockies, during a 22-minute Sunshine Village gondola ride surrounded by majestic mountains and valleys. Take your sightseeing experience to greater heights aboard the Standish Express, followed by direct access to the meadows.

This summer, experience the Banff Sunshine Meadows in bloom, painted with Alberta's famous wildflowers. Nestled in the heart of Banff National Park, the Sunshine Meadows offers breathtaking alpine scenery, vibrant wildflowers, and diverse wildlife, making it a must-visit destination for hikers of all levels.

The Sunshine Meadows is renowned for its stunning vistas with six well-maintained and monitored trails that cater to all hikers, providing 360 degrees of unparalleled views of the Canadian Rockies.

Home to over 300 species of plants and 53 different mammals, the Sunshine Meadows' three alpine lakes provide a serene habitat for a diverse range of wildlife.

Extend your adventure with a stay at Banff Sunshine's boutique hotel, the Sunshine Mountain Lodge. Wake up to Summer in full bloom with 10km of maintained trails right at your doorstep.

Skip the ticket window and head straight to the gondola; purchase your ticket online ahead of time. An adult sightseeing lift ticket is only $68 + GST and youth tickets are only $35 + GST.

As the snow melts in the summer months, Banff Sunshine transforms into the perfect playground for nature lovers. Hiking and sightseeing the Sunshine Meadows opens June 28 until Sept. 22, 2024. On-site amenities include dining options, rest areas, and a visitor information center.

About Banff Sunshine Village:

Located 7,000 feet above sea level (2,133 meters) lives Banff Sunshine Village, nestled between the peaks of the Canadian Rockies in Banff National Park. The world-class resort is known for its all-natural snow, as skiers and riders visit the premier alpine resort during its seven-month-long winter ski season, spanning from mid-November to late May. Starting late June, summer blooms up at the Banff Sunshine Meadows, as Alberta's natural wildflowers paint hundreds of untouched and preserved acres with a vibrant and colorful landscape. From skiing and riding on Canada's best snow in the winter to hiking the Sunshine Meadows during the summer, Banff Sunshine is the ultimate year-round destination for nature enthusiasts. The fully serviced Canadian Rockies resort is open until Sept. 22, 2024 for summer operations.

For more information about summer at Sunshine, please visit skibanff.com or email Kendra Scurfield, VP of Marketing, Brand and Communications at kscurfield@skibanff.com or visit banffsunshinemeadows.com.

