AAA Distributor Offers New Financing Options Tailored to Homeowners' Budgets

As spending on home improvement products remains strong, the leading distributor of kitchen and bath furnishings announces the initiative to make renovation dreams an affordable reality.

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2024 / More than half of Americans plan to renovate their homes this year - and will spend $451 billion to do it, according to a new Harvard University study. AAA Distributor, one of the nation's largest distributors of flooring, kitchen and bath products, announces a new initiative that can bring down that price tag.









This month, AAA Distributor announces the introduction of new financing options for its valued customers. The company now provides flexible payment plans that can make home improvement products affordable and accessible to homeowners at any budget level.

"We are committed to helping our customers bring their visions to life with convenient financing options. This will allow people to achieve their dream kitchens and bathrooms without financial strain," said Prajakta Maniyar, Vice President of AAA Distributor.

Spending on home renovations will remain near all-time highs in 2024, according to a report released in mid-April by the Remodeling Futures Program at the Joint Center for Housing Studies of Harvard University.

The researchers' projection of $451 million in renovation spending is down slightly from 2023, but "the remodeling downturn is poised to be fairly modest and short-lived with market expenditures steadying at near-record levels," program director Abbe Will said.

Another study suggests that homeowners can benefit from AAA Distributor's financing plans. More than half of homeowners (52%) plan to renovate in 2024, their projects are getting more expensive, and more are using credit cards to pay for their projects, according to the 2024 Houzz and Home Study, from the Houzz Research group.

The report found that home renovation budgets are trending higher, with more than half (51%) of budgets now $25,000 or more, compared to 44% three years ago. And now, more than one-third (37%) of homeowners are using credit cards for renovation projects, up from 28% a year earlier.

AAA Distributor's new initiative will help homeowners who might use credit cards or borrow money to fund their projects. To date, the company has offered 0% financing options for the first 12 months. Now, AAA Distributor is introducing new flexible financing options, with plans designed to suit various customer budgets.

AAA Distributor will roll out the new flexible financing plans online as well at its physical locations. The company has served the Philadelphia area since 1990, with its main location a 120,000-square-foot freestanding building on Grant Avenue in the city's northeast section.

AAA Distributor also has a Dallas location, a 150,000-square-foot warehouse, which celebrates its 13th anniversary this year. The store began offering high-quality cabinets and other products from Fabuwood and J&K Cabinetry in the branch and online as of March this year. With a specialty in doors, Dallas homeowners can have a custom-made door crafted for the house of their dreams in the warehouse all while they browse the showroom's vast selection.

AAA Distributor also recently launched a new showroom in Atlanta in the boutique historic town of Roswell. Its other location in Spokane, Washington, formerly the Ugly Duck Warehouse, was acquired by AAA Distributor last August. AAA Distributor also had the privilege of donating $1,500 to Habitat for Humanity during the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

In combination, the four AAA Distributor locations have more than a half-million square feet of in-stock products open to the public.

Michael Neal, President of AAA Distributor, believes that the new financing options will make all of that inventory more accessible to people seeking to renovate their homes. "We want people to be able to achieve their home improvement dreams, so AAA Distributor is making quality products more affordable, more convenient, and adding top-notch service to help them make their projects a reality."

AAA Distributor is a distributor, wholesaler, and retailer of kitchen, bathroom and flooring home improvement and remodeling products. Headquartered in Philadelphia, its large showroom (120,000 square feet) in Philadelphia offers samples, displays, and free 3D design services with the assistance of 12 full-time interior designers.?AAA designs and imports its own proprietary product line, LessCare, which includes cabinetry, vanities, bath furnishings, plumbing supplies, flooring and fixtures.?AAA Distributor also has locations in Atlanta, Dallas and Spokane.

