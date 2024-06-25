Anzeige
25.06.2024
Ideal Innovations Inc.: USPTO Issues Patent to Ideal Innovations for Handheld Integrated Targeting System

ARLINGTON, VA / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2024 / The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) issued a patent on June 4, 2024, (patent US12,000,674), to Ideal Innovations, Inc. (I-3), called Handheld Integrated Targeting System (HITS). HITS facilitates increased accuracy for targeting drones and other Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) and represents a leap forward in the counter-UAS space.

I-3 Logo

I-3 Logo
Ideal Innovations, Inc. standard logo



Modern conflicts have seen an increasing reliance on drone attacks and other uses of the technology. HITS is game-changing in that it gives soldiers an edge in countering these types of attacks, defeating drones and other UAS-type threats by vastly improving precision and success rate.

"The rise of drone-based warfare and its escalating threat level was the impetus behind the HITS patent," stated Bob Kocher, CEO of I-3. "We're optimistic this concept can be implemented in real-world conflict scenarios to aid U.S. forces and our allies."

HITS works via an aiming system adapted to handheld weapons and includes a target detection and tracking system; an Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) integrated with the target detection and tracking system, and the weapon launching system; and a fire control computer and a display system enabling the weapons launcher operator to point the weapon with the appropriate elevation and azimuth for the weapon projectile to intercept the intended target.

I-3 is an inventions company working primarily with the Department of Defense. Mr. Kocher is a West Point graduate who served 21 years in the military with six years at the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), where he gained a reputation as a rapid solution innovator. Other I-3 efforts include secure access systems, early identification of a person's natural ability through neuroscience, and temperature tracking to help fight infectious diseases.

For any inquiries regarding HITS, please contact Ideal Innovations, Inc. at info@idealinnovations.com

Contact Information

Bob Kocher
CEO
bob@idealinnovations.com
703-969-5765

SOURCE: Ideal Innovations, Inc.

