Techko Group Launches Solar Zapper Lantern Focused on Innovative User Experience

Consumer Electronics Pioneer Illuminates the Future of Pest Control With the Solar Zapper Lantern

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2024 / Techko Group, a leader in the consumer electronics sector, is proud to introduce its latest innovation: the Solar Zapper Lantern (Model: SZL-1101). This product fuses solar technology with outdoor pest control, offering a unique solution that also prioritizes user experience with an innovative patent-pending, integrated 360º cleaning brush.

Techko Bug Zapper





The Solar Zapper Lantern is engineered to attract and eliminate insects like mosquitoes, flies, and moths. It boasts a high-voltage zapper grid operating at 900V and coupled with a blue UV LED light that draws pests - all with an ETL-listed/UL-compliant child safety certification. Designed for use anywhere in the home, this lantern can be charged using solar power during the day, with the option of USB-C charging for added convenience.

The zapper's most unique feature is its 360º integrated cleaning brush. Many users have given up on zapper lanterns because of their impractical and unsanitary cleaning brushes, which were small and difficult to use - no more. Techko's innovative approach offers users a more comfortable and hygienic experience to clean off all the bugs in one easy, single motion. As an added bonus, the lantern still includes a small brush that hooks onto the zapper for safekeeping.

Moreover, in the face of the escalating climate change crisis, characterized by extreme weather events and an upsurge in pest swarms, Techko Group's newest lantern takes on added significance. This product's integration of solar technology aligns seamlessly with the industry's growing emphasis on sustainable solutions that mitigate environmental impact.

The Solar Zapper Lantern is suitable for diverse settings - it can transition from indoor use to hanging on a patio or functioning as a tabletop lantern. With a coverage area extending up to 2,000 square meters, it caters to the pest control needs of most outdoor spaces.

Techko Group President Ted Ko, stated, "Over the past few years, we've developed a full suite of solar lighting products focused on durability and energy efficiency. Now, we're thrilled to present a new offering for our customers and apply our technology to a new category. This launch underscores our commitment to bringing innovative and environmentally conscious products to our loyal customers."

Rigorous inspections of electronic components and mechanical parts have also been meticulously conducted so that families can confidently use this product around children.

About Techko Group

Established in 1982, Techko Group has been a prominent player in the global consumer electronics market for over four decades with extensive manufacturing and supply chain expertise in Taiwan, Hong Kong, and China. We have delivered a wide range of cutting-edge products from safety solutions to robotic vacuums and outdoor solar lighting. Our commitment to quality and innovation has earned us numerous accolades like design awards at CES and the International Housewares Association. With a global intellectual property portfolio, Techko holds over 100 patents covering its entire product line.

