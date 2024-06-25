Uptime.com Enhances Mobile App for Optimized Website Monitoring and Expands Real User Monitoring With New EU Region

PALO ALTO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2024 / Uptime.com, a leading website monitoring service provider, is excited to announce the latest enhancements to their mobile app, designed to provide users with an enhanced mobile user experience. The new updates bring a range of improvements, including a refreshed UI, accessibility enhancements and streamlined check management features that now allow users to create, edit and delete checks directly from their mobile device.





UI Enhancements: Enjoy a refreshed visual UI design that supports both dark and light modes, featuring a completely new and redesigned Uptime bar for better user interaction.

Accessibility Enhancements: They have adjusted color selections and fonts to meet accessibility standards, ensuring the mobile app is more user-friendly for everyone.

Check Creation and Deletion: Users can now effortlessly create or delete basic HTTPS, DNS, PING and SSH checks directly within the app, simplifying on-the-go monitoring.

Uptime Percentage: The checklist now includes uptime percentage, providing a quick overview of your website's performance.

Timezone Display: Timezone information is now displayed in the alert log, helping users better understand their alerts in context.

Access Control Options: A new option on the web dashboard allows users to enable or disable who has access to login via Uptime.com mobile apps, giving users greater control over their account security (enabled by default).

"At Uptime.com, we understand the importance of accessing website monitoring data across multiple devices and platforms. That's why we are dedicated to providing a seamless and intuitive mobile experience for users of the Uptime.com platform to monitor their websites. We are continually enhancing our mobile apps to ensure a streamlined and efficient user experience, meeting the needs of our users wherever they are." - Tom Crocker, Technical Product Manager

Additionally, users can now select either U.S. or EU regions for RUM (Real User Monitoring) during sign-up or from within their accounts to change their storage regions for RUM data. Although Uptime.com is fully GDPR compliant, this new option enables customers to choose the EU region as an alternate storage location and further extends and improves compliance with regional data residency regulations and enhances customer trust. This option also reduces latency by storing data closer to end users, improving performance and responsiveness when viewing RUM data.

"I am thrilled to extend our platform and be able to provide the option for our customers to store RUM data in the EU region. We heard from our customers loud and clear that they need to improve their data residency when it comes to RUM data. Although we are fully compliant with GDPR regulations, we want to make it easier for our customers to consume all the benefits that our RUM feature has to offer. We have more enhancements coming for our EU customers to ensure we continue to make our service as easy as possible to consume as the leading website monitoring service in the EU." - Jonathan Franconi, CEO & Head of Product Uptime.com

These enhancements are part of Uptime.com's ongoing commitment to providing the best monitoring solutions for their 2 million+ users. These updates will significantly improve the ease of use, accessibility and overall functionality of Uptime.com's mobile app along with providing their EU customers with improved compliance.

Explore the latest Uptime.com mobile app enhancements today and experience monitoring like never before by downloading their free mobile apps:

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/uptime-com-website-monitoring/id1176754968

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.apppartner.uptime.uptime&pli=1

For more information, visit www.uptime.com or contact their support team at support@uptime.com.

About Uptime.com

Uptime.com provides peace of mind to thousands of customers like Apple, Microsoft, IBM, Palo Alto Networks, Kraft and BNP Paribas, who trust the company to monitor the performance, health and downtime of their websites.

Contact Information

Jessica Lombao

jessica.lombao@issuerdirect.com

SOURCE: Uptime.com

View the original press release on newswire.com.