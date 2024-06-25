Memfault Unveils "Product Analytics" to Provide Deep Insight into IoT Device User Behavior and Product Performance

Purpose-built solution provides real-world insights, enables detailed analysis of user experience and feature utilization

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2024 / Memfault , provider of the first embedded device observability platform, today announced the launch of Product Analytics, a powerful new feature set designed to deliver deep insights into internet of things (IoT) device performance and usage. Memfault's Product Analytics empowers businesses to make informed decisions by providing a complete picture of how devices are used and performing in real-world environments. Coupled with the newly released QuickStart integration, companies can now get started with Memfault in minutes.

By 2030, the number of IoT devices worldwide is projected to surpass 29 billion , doubling since 2020. Despite the exponential growth of connected devices driven by software across various industries - from manufacturing and healthcare to consumer electronics - the technology needed to monitor and improve user experience has not kept pace. Until now, getting targeted insights into the usage and functionality of connected devices that are in the hands of users has been a complex and time-consuming process that delivers less than optimal results. Teams are required to either adapt solutions designed for mobile or cloud-based applications or build custom solutions from scratch. Recognizing this market gap, Memfault has developed the first analytics solution tailored specifically for IoT companies.

Memfault's Product Analytics, an add-on to the current Memfault observability platform, can be integrated into an existing fleet regardless of the development stage - even working with mature devices already in the field. It provides a level of granularity that allows product managers and engineers to identify popular features, understand the performance of each individual feature, and cut out wasted functions that can impact cost and waste time.

"IoT devices often lack direct user interaction and are deployed in diverse environments leaving product managers and engineers with limited insight into usage and functionality," said François Baldassari, CEO of Memfault. "Memfault's Product Analytics empowers product managers to get a complete picture of product performance and usage, while engineers get a better understanding of how devices operate in the real world. With this data, it's easier to optimize product strategies for current and future product iterations."

Key Features of Memfault Product Analytics:

Seamless Integration: Memfault's software development kit (SDK) integrates effortlessly into most embedded devices at any stage of the product's life cycle. Users can quickly define sessions based on any product feature and start receiving valuable insights. This eliminates the need for large amounts of customization, custom querying prior to launch, or coordination with multiple teams.

Continuous Data Collection: Collects and analyzes data regardless of a device's connection status. Whether offline, charging, or in use without a connected app, Memfault ensures no data is missed.

Consolidated Insights: Manages data collection and transmission without draining battery life, consuming constrained computing resources, or clogging up connectivity bandwidth. Data is collected directly from a device and presented in one place. With Memfault's complete offering, it's possible to consolidate tooling for fleet health monitoring, error resolution, OTA (over-the-air) updates, and product analytics.

Powerful Insights: Provides an in-depth look into feature popularity, usage patterns, and performance, revealing how and which features customers are using and how the device is performing during these interactions. This analysis can be applied across an entire fleet, specific segments, or even individual devices, providing granular visibility into feature utilization and impact. According to a recent Memfault survey, 60 percent of users reported only regularly using 75 percent of their devices' capabilities. To optimize productivity, product managers and engineers can allocate time and money to areas with the greatest impact.

"Our goal is to provide our customers with better data so they can make better decisions," added Baldassari. "With Product Analytics, our customers can achieve unparalleled insights into their IoT devices, driving more reliable products, better customer experiences, and more efficient teams and processes."

For more information about Memfault's Product Analytics and how it can benefit your business, visit https://memfault.com/launch-week .

About Memfault

Memfault is a leading embedded device observability platform that empowers teams to build better IoT products, faster. Its off-the-shelf solution is specifically designed for bandwidth-constrained devices, offering device performance and product analytics, debugging, and over-the-air capabilities. Trusted by leading brands such as Bose, Lyft, Logitech, Panasonic, and Augury, Memfault improves the reliability of devices across consumer electronics and mission-critical industries such as access control, point of sale, energy, and healthcare. To learn more, visit memfault.com.

