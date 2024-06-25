Memfault: Connected Device Manufacturers Missing Key Insights into Consumer Device Performance

1 in 4 Users Would Abandon the Brand or Device Rather Than Complain about Slowness, Poor Battery Life, and Connectivity Loss

44% of users experience crashes, poor performance, glitches

72% of users are only "somewhat likely" or would not complain to the device manufacturer, leaving an "observability gap"

46% of users are paying for a subscription

Companies don't know they have problems unless users complain

Memfault , provider of the first embedded device observability platform, today announced the results of a consumer survey on connected device usage and satisfaction. The survey sought insights on consumers' spending, use, and experiences with their connected devices, not including smartphones. The poll asked respondents to comment on their devices, such as fitness trackers, media devices, health monitors, GPS, entertainment devices, and other products that connect wirelessly to the Internet.

The number of IoT devices worldwide is projected to surpass 29 billion by 2030, doubling since 2020. As software becomes omnipresent in even simple, everyday devices, manufacturers must contend with the increased risk of quality issues once these products reach consumers. However, without the brand being able to monitor and immediately address issues, many customers may simply walk away.

Memfault, which surveyed 800 users aged 25-55 in the United States, found that nearly 44 percent reported sub-par experiences with their devices. Frustrations include:

Slow or bad connectivity: 21.5%

Lost connectivity: 28.7%

Battery issues: 31%

Don't trust the data from their device: 10%

Bad user interface: 9%

Too often, companies rely on external bug reports and customer complaints to measure the quality of their deployed software. To meet customer expectations, brands must take a more proactive approach to optimizing the user experience and addressing issues before they impact the bottom line.

This is particularly true for companies that offer a subscription service after the sale, a practice that is becoming increasingly popular. Almost half of respondents said they pay a monthly or yearly subscription to access additional features or functionality.

Security is also on consumers' minds. According to the survey, 42% have security concerns, while 26% are a little concerned but chalk it up to living in a digital age. Additionally, as the popularity of connected devices grows, so will the number of regulations surrounding them. Consequently, the need for better device visibility and the ability to identify and resolve device issues remotely will become even more critical.

"These findings serve as a wake-up call for the entire connected device industry," said Francois Baldassari, CEO, Memfault. "The survey reveals that consumers are wrestling with unreliable connectivity, poor battery life, poor user experiences, and security concerns. These are issues that need to be addressed by brands, but until recently, product leads lacked easy access to technology that makes monitoring and proactive issue resolution possible."

Despite the exponential growth of connected devices driven by software across various industries - from manufacturing and healthcare to consumer electronics - the technology needed to monitor and improve user experience has not kept pace. Until now, getting targeted insights into the usage and functionality of connected devices in users' hands has been a complex and time-consuming process that delivers less than optimal results.

"This survey underscores the critical need for improved device observability and deeper analytics into product usage," added Baldassari. "Brands can't simply rely on customer feedback. They need visibility into product performance in the real world to continue to delight their customers."

