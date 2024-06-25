Exyn Technologies Welcomes First US-Based Partner Keystone Precision Systems

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2024 / Exyn Technologies, a pioneer in multi-platform robotic autonomy for complex, GPS-denied environments, is pleased to announce their first US-based partner, Keystone Precision Systems, the leading provider of innovative solutions to the surveying, construction, and engineering industries across the eastern US, to deliver our ground-breaking autonomy and mapping payload to the US market.

For 35 years, Keystone Precision Solutions has been providing practical and innovative solutions to the surveying, construction, and engineering industries. Ranging from state-of-the-art GPS, laser scanning, drones and high-tech measurement technologies, to all facets of associated and supportive equipment, Keystone has been the leader in improving customer's workflow, productivity, and profitability.

"We are thrilled to partner with Exyn to introduce Nexys, a revolutionary 3D SLAM LiDAR payload. Keystone Precision Solutions is committed to driving innovative and transformative solutions that enable productivity and efficiency with our customers across survey, engineering and construction industries for more than 35 years. Exyn's revolutionary products will provide robust value to 3D modular mapping through reduced capture time, increased safety and efficiency in more challenging environments. We continue to provide leading edge spatial solutions like Exyn that will enable greater collaboration with our customers and help transform our collective ability to empower mutual success in this rapidly evolving technology environment," said Chuck Kuczynski, EVP, Keystone Precision Solutions.

"We are excited to announce our partnership with Keystone Precision Systems," said Brandon Declet, CEO of Exyn Technologies. "By combining our cutting-edge autonomous technologies with Keystone Precision's expertise in surveying, construction, and engineering, we are poised to deliver even more robust and comprehensive solutions to our customers. Together, we look forward to empowering our clients with the tools they need to succeed, and improving workflow, productivity, and profitability."

Central to Keystone Precision's operations is its dedication to providing exceptional value and support to customers. The company works closely with clients to understand their unique needs, tailoring its technical support to meet those requirements. With a team of board-certified technicians and experienced support specialists, Keystone Precision offers comprehensive technical expertise before and after sales, along with targeted training to ensure customers maximize the benefits of their purchases.

For further information, please contact:

Vanessa Varian

VP Marketing

Exyn Technologies

215 514 5332

vvarian@exyntechnologies.com

https://www.exyn.com

Fred Koons

Director, Marketing and Communications

Keystone Precision Solutions

484 866 7732

fkoons@keypre.com

About Exyn

Exyn is a pioneer in multi-platform robotic autonomy for complex, GPS-denied environments. The company's cutting-edge technology enables industries such as mining, logistics, construction, and infrastructure to capture critical and time-sensitive data in a safer, more affordable, and more efficient way. With a team of experts in autonomous systems, robotics, and industrial engineering, Exyn is revolutionizing the way businesses operate and make data-driven decisions. Exyn is VC-backed and privately held, with headquarters in Philadelphia. For more information, please visit www.exyn.com.

About Keystone Precision Solutions

Headquartered in Allentown, PA, Keystone Precision Solutions proudly celebrates 35 years as the leading provider of survey, construction, and engineering consulting services across the eastern United States. Our expertise in survey equipment, integration, and specialized solutions helps increase our customers' workflow, productivity, and profitability. Discover more at keypre.com.

Contact Information:

Vanessa Varian

VP Marketing

vvarian@exyntechnologies.com

2155145332

Fred Koons

Director, Marketing and Communications

fkoons@keypre.com

(484) 866-7732

SOURCE: Exyn Technologies

View the original press release on newswire.com.