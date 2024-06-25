Apptega Announces Brett Bowman, Technology Executive With Deep Enterprise Software and Managed Services Expertise, as CFO

Bowman, who has three decades of experience leading finance operations for both high-growth and Fortune 100 companies, will help the continuous compliance company scale its rapidly expanding channel business

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2024 / Apptega, the industry-leading continuous compliance platform company, today announced that finance executive Brett Bowman has joined as chief financial officer.

Bowman, whose 30-year career includes highly successful tenures at enterprise technology businesses like Dell as well as high-growth internet startups Woot and Main Street Hub, will lead Apptega's finance function as the company continues to accelerate its growth through managed security channel partners. He previously served as CFO for Securonix-a leader in SIEM, UEBA, security analytics and detection for the Global 2000 and service providers that was acquired by a large software-focused private equity firm in 2022.

"We have an incredible opportunity to build software that empowers managed security and service providers to go to market with highly differentiated continuous compliance solutions that allow them to grow recurring revenue, margins and customer retention," said Bowman, who also serves as an advisory board member and Austin chapter chair for the CFO Leadership Council. "I'm excited to work alongside our product and go-to-market teams to make sure our people, capital and resources are pointed toward executing that mission as efficiently and quickly as possible."

Bowman's hiring is another in a recent string to Apptega's executive team that shows the company's commitment to deepening its roots in cybersecurity and managed services. In the last six months, Apptega has added senior leaders with those backgrounds to head its product, security and customer success functions. CEO Dave Colesante, who joined in November, brings more than three decades of experience in security and managed services to his role, as well.

"Having worked with Brett, I know him as a wise and skilled business enabler and operator who'll help us continue to accelerate our growth, while also ensuring we maintain the focus it takes to become the premier provider of continuous compliance solutions to the managed security space," Colesante said.

About Apptega

A perennial G2 leader across various risk management categories, Apptega is the end-to-end continuous compliance platform that security-focused IT providers and in-house teams use to build and manage cybersecurity compliance programs simply, quickly and affordably. It's trusted by hundreds of MSSPs, MDR companies and security-focused MSPs that are growing lucrative compliance practices, creating stickier customer relationships, and winning more business from competitors. To learn more, visit apptega.com.

Contact Information

Robert Hilson

VP Marketing, Apptega

robert.hilson@apptega.com

SOURCE: Apptega

View the original press release on newswire.com.