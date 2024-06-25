Anzeige
EM 2024 Achtelfinale – Sommermärchen auch bei diesen Aktien?
25.06.2024 15:14 Uhr
Topicflow Raises $2.5m to Disrupt Performance Reviews With AI

Topicflow, a Vancouver startup that develops an AI-powered performance management platform, today announced $2.5 million CAD in new funding.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2024 / Topicflow, a startup that develops an AI-powered performance management platform, today announced $2.5 million CAD (1.8m USD) in new funding. The round was led by Founders' Co-Op with participation from Ascend.

Topicflow App

Topicflow App
Topicflow App Screenshot



Founded by Amin Palizban, Tony Angerilli, and Maxime Parmentier, Topicflow aims to solve the challenges organizations face in driving employee performance in a fast-paced continuously changing work environment. The company's platform leverages AI to assist managers in tracking goals, KPIs, action items, feedback, and coaching conversations. The Topicflow team previously founded 7Geese, a continuous performance management company that was acquired in 2020 by Paycor.

"With only 2% of CHROs happy with their performance management systems, this space is ripe for a new wave of disruption," said Topicflow CEO Amin Palizban. "Modern performance management systems have been combining performance reviews with continuous coaching which has been a step in the right direction; but now with AI, we can finally move away from the archaic performance reviews process."

Topicflow enables organizations to drive performance and better achieve business results. Topicflow's AI capabilities analyze meeting transcripts, goals, KPIs, and work activities from other systems to nudge managers to set performance expectations, address performance risks before it's too late, coach employees in the flow of work, and automatically gather peer feedback when work is completed. The product integrates with HRIS systems, communication tools like Slack and Microsoft Teams, and work management tools like Jira, Asana, and Salesforce.

"With data aggregated from all the tools teams use, managers and teams do not need to spend time updating goals or providing status updates," Palizban said. "Instead they can focus on meaningful conversations that drive performance. Also, when it comes to annual compensation adjustments, HR no longer needs to stop the company for a performance review as details about employee performance, accomplishments, and feedback they received throughout the year will be automatically compiled."

The fresh funding in part will be used for hiring in engineering, data science, design, and customer success to scale the onboarding of new customers. To use Topicflow in your organization, you can join the waitlist.

Contact Information

Amin Palizban
CEO
amin@topicflow.com

SOURCE: Topicflow

