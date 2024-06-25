Logicbroker Unveils New Product Innovations; Enhances Connected Commerce Network, Native Connections, Partner Management Center

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2024 / Logicbroker, a modern multi-vendor commerce platform for operating marketplaces and dropship programs, has released a full slate of product innovations focusing on core enhancements to the Connected Commerce Network® (CCN), a newly launched Partner Management Center, and several key native integration updates including expanded Shopify and Squarespace connectors. These innovations signify a continuing focus at Logicbroker on providing robust supplier engagement tools for retailers and commerce program operators.





With these enhancements, Logicbroker allows retailers and brands to find new suppliers through the Connected Commerce Network®, efficiently manage entire ecosystems with additional integrations into Shopify and Squarespace, and orchestrate the ongoing relationship for years to come with the Partner Management Center.

"This wave of innovation began in our customer advisory board (CAB) meetings," said Logicbroker President Mark Detelich. "There has been an increasing need to expedite onboarding and quickly expand product assortment through accessing a trusted network of top-performing suppliers. Our latest integration enhancements into Shopify and Squarespace, along with the Partner Management Center and Connected Commerce Network®, are already helping customers increase sales, expand into new categories, and operate at a more efficient level."

The Enhanced Connected Commerce Network®

The Connected Commerce Network® is Logicbroker's network of qualified, vetted, and integrated suppliers who have opted in to be discovered by retailers and marketplace operators. This newly redesigned network allows Retailers and Marketplaces to search and connect with thousands of suppliers who can quickly help expand their assortment. Through numerous native integrations, suppliers can quickly connect, sell, and manage their commerce program through the Logicbroker portal or whatever platform they so choose.

The Partner Management Center

One of Logicbroker's core tenants is to provide retailers and marketplace operators the visibility and control needed to efficiently manage their commerce programs while providing exceptional customer experiences. To help facilitate this, the organization has launched its Partner Management Center (PMC).

This latest management tool is built directly in the Logicbroker portal and allows operators to manage partners effortlessly via information sharing and data storage. With PMC, operators can activate & suspend partner selling relationships, map roles and manage contacts for their various supplier groups, find local warehouses, and more. This level of granular partner visibility allows Logicbroker clients to efficiently and quickly manage all aspects of their commerce program to deliver the experiences their customers demand.

New Native Shopify and Squarespace Integrations

To simplify seller integrations and speed time-to-value, Logicbroker also launched its native Squarespace connector and enhanced Shopify connector in Q2. In addition to Logicbroker's many native connectors, Squarespace and Shopify give Logicbroker customers unmatched flexibility in the way they operate their eCommerce program, connect with new partners, and fulfill orders.

Logicbroker's newly enhanced Shopify connection gives suppliers the power to remain on their Shopify platform throughout the entire order fulfillment process. Logicbroker's native Squarespace connector gives retailers and suppliers the ability to accept orders while providing acknowledgments, shipments, inventory, and product catalogs through Squarespace and the Logicbroker portal. Setup for both of these connectors takes just a few button clicks and, in most cases, under a minute.

About Logicbroker

Logicbroker provides modern dropship and marketplace solutions that connect retailers and brands to Connect, Orchestrate, and Grow their commerce platform to take control of their customer experience through curated expanded assortment, flexible integration tools, and automated onboarding procedures. We work with mid-market and enterprise organizations and service brands such as Samsung, Victoria's Secret, and more.

