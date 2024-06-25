All-In Nutritionals Launches New Prebiotic, Gut Revival

Prebiotic drinks may be the craze, but All-In Nutritionals founder Lindsey Duncan, CN, ND, offers a healthy alternative.

SPRINGFIELD, OH / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2024 / All-In Nutritionals LLC, creators of highly effective and potent natural supplements such as Ancient Energy and Jungle Greens, announced today the addition of Gut Revival, an exciting and high-demand product. Gut Revival is a prebiotic daily supplement product in powder form, with the intended purpose to support the rebuilding and refeeding of the gut microbiome with good, beneficial bacteria. Gut Revival is offered through Agape Herbals LLC, a division of All-In Nutritionals.









Prebiotics have become a recent buzzword due in part to a lawsuit with a popular functional beverage company. The lawsuit alleges that consumers purchased the beverage believing it would make their gut healthier due to the company's slogan. However, with only 2 grams of prebiotic fiber per can, and 4-5 grams of cane sugar, some argue that the amount of prebiotic is too low, and the sugar content is too high to have any kind of meaningful healthy impact.

Head of Research and Development and Scientific Affairs at All-In Nutritionals, and Agape Herbals founder, Weston Horne, BCSI, NH, stated that it can be difficult to find a credible source of prebiotic fiber. "Gut health has become a massive industry, which unfortunately leads to questionable products entering the market claiming to promote improved gut function. The claims made by these companies have not been approved by the Food and Drug Administration, and few have actual clinical evidence or research to support their claims. This is exactly why we created Gut Revival."

Horne went on to say, "Consumers desperately need a reliable prebiotic product that provides two critical elements. First, one or more of the ingredients in the product has been clinically studied and validated with actual trials, and secondly, the dosage levels are consistent with these clinical trials."

The functional beverage industry is booming, making a reported $153 billion in 2023, demonstrating a massive consumer interest in gut-healthy drinks and other functional beverages. Many of these products are marketed with gut-healthy language to make consumers think they are consuming a gut-healthy beverage.

All-In Nutritionals founder and CEO Lindsey Duncan stated, "We aren't hopping on the latest gut health beverage trend. We are more concerned about delivering a product with solid clinical evidence that consumers can trust and depend on. This is the foundation that every Agape Herbals and All-In Nutritionals product is built upon, and this is what sets us apart from the industry standard."

Duncan went on to explain, "As an example, one of the 14 ingredients in Gut Revival is a branded ingredient called Solnul. This ingredient alone is backed by three completed clinical trials, eight issued and pending patents, and two peer-reviewed publications with many more in progress."

What are prebiotics?

Prebiotics are non-digestible fiber and food ingredients that promote the growth of beneficial microorganisms in our intestinal tract. They are critical for gut health. They feed bacteria that produce short-chain fatty acids, which maintain intestinal integrity and become a source of fuel for the gut. Prebiotics also influence the diversity of gut bacteria, encouraging and feeding the growth of healthy microbes.

Horne said, "There are far too many to mention here, but a simple internet search will surprise most people in regard to the numerous benefits of prebiotics."

Most Americans do not consume enough prebiotics or enough fiber. Prebiotics are predominantly found in whole plant food fibers such as lentils, beans, asparagus, seaweed, barley, and more. According to the American Society for Nutrition, only 5% of men and 9% of women meet the basic FDA requirements for fiber, which is about 38 grams per day for men and 25 grams per day for women.

Horne states that with Gut Revival, getting the recommended daily value of prebiotic fiber will be easier for the average person. "Gut Revival contains 7 grams of prebiotic fiber per serving. This is 25% of what we should be consuming daily. In addition, our prebiotic tastes great and is in powder form, meaning you can easily mix it into your favorite juice, smoothie, coffee, tea, or even water."

All-In Nutritionals also leaves out the added sugar, which many other "gut healthy" products contain. Horne said, "High sugar consumption has been shown to harm gut health over time, so it does not make sense to create a 'gut healthy' product with so much added sugar."

Gut Revival contains 0 grams of added sugar and less than 1 gram of natural sugar, which comes from two of the prebiotics, Yacon Root and Lucuma powder.

"Many people believe that a product promoting gut health provides an adequate daily intake of important prebiotics," said Duncan. "Unfortunately, this is simply not the case. We encourage all consumers to do their own research and look for good, solid, clinical evidence to support what the company is promising with their gut health beverage or supplement to make sure that their claims can be backed up with credible, clinical studies. We pride ourselves in passing this test with our prebiotic products as well as with all of our products."

About All-In Nutritionals

Founded and created by Master Formulator, Herbalist, Doctor of Naturopathy, and Certified Nutritionist, Lindsey Duncan, All-In Nutritionals is the leading provider of all-natural, pure, clinically studied and ingredient-tested supplements to aid people in nourishing, balancing, cleansing, and supporting the human body. All-In Nutritionals uses organic, wild-harvested, non-GMO ingredients that are grown and harvested in their natural state and are masterfully formulated for both long-term and short-term success. All products are manufactured in All-In Nutritionals' pristine and FDA-registered, cGMP and NSF-certified manufacturing facility.

Contact Information

Ellie Flores

Manager of Domestic & International Sales

support@neuronutritionals.com

937-471-4801

SOURCE: All-In Nutritionals

View the original press release on newswire.com.