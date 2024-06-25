Chronosphere Announces Winners of Inaugural Observability Innovation Awards

Chronosphere, the observability platform built for control, today announced the winners of its first annual Observability Innovation Awards. The awards recognize organizations that have demonstrated exceptional innovation and success in leveraging observability to drive business outcomes and customer satisfaction. Award categories include innovation in cost savings, data migration, developer productivity, and system uptime - all critical areas for organizations who need to ensure that their applications and sites are providing the best customer experience possible.

The winners of the Chronosphere Observability Innovation Awards are:

Cost Savings Award: Astronomer

While experiencing nearly 300% growth in 2023, Astronomer, the leader in modern data orchestration, chose Chronosphere to drastically reduce observability costs. By optimizing data volumes by 80%, Astronomer saved on their observability spend while also improving developer productivity and query performance. With a 438% ROI for customers of Astronomer's Astro platform, Astronomer passes these savings on to their customers.

Data Migration Award: Rubrik

Rubrik is on a mission to secure the world's data. The Zero Trust Data Security Company successfully migrated to an open-source compatible observability architecture with Chronosphere. Rubrik chose Chronosphere to improve cost efficiency, scalability, and consolidate observability tools. They migrated more than 1200 assets in 8 weeks, freeing developers up to accelerate feature release and product innovation.



Developer Productivity Award: DoorDash

Connecting consumers with their favorite local businesses in more than 30 countries, DoorDash empowers its development team to move quickly, iterate, and support merchants and communities by leveraging observability. After migrating metrics, dashboards, and alerts, DoorDash has improved governance, allowing for greater consistency, predictability, and transparency, resulting in an improved view of the DoorDash service health.

Uptime Award: Robinhood Markets

Founded on the simple idea that financial markets should be accessible to all, Robinhood Markets recently scaled to operate in the EU while supporting the rapidly growing US customer base. By leveraging observability at scale, they ensure virtually no downtime and decreased customer-facing incidents as they democratize finance for all. With Chronosphere's control plane, Robinhood reduces observability data volumes by more than 80%, saving millions of dollars annually.

"We are thrilled to honor these four outstanding organizations with our inaugural Observability Innovation Awards," said Seong Park, Global Head of Customer Success and Solution Engineering, Chronosphere. "Each is a testament to how observability can boost innovation, streamline operations, and improve customer focus. They each shine a spotlight on how companies can efficiently and effectively leverage observability platforms to ensure that their customers receive the best experience-bar none."

