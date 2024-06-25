The Return of Dave Portnoy's One Bite Pizza Festival Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, at Randall's Island, New York

New York's Leading Food Festival Featuring 35 of the World's Greatest Pizzerias, Including Lucali, Sally's Apizza, John's of Bleecker, Di Fara, Frank Pepe Pizzeria, Rubirosa, Joe & Pat's, De Lorenzo's Tomato Pies, Prince Street, and More, Across Two Sessions

Ticket Pre-Sale: Friday, June 28, 2024, 10 a.m. ET

Ticket On Sale: Friday, June 28, 2024, 12 p.m. ET

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2024 / Legendary pizza aficionado Dave Portnoy announces the return of his viral festival: One Bite Pizza Festival. Together with Portnoy, Medium Rare will bring Dave's over-the-top, pizza-loving personality to life following a 5,000-person sold-out debut in 2023. This year, the festival will expand to Manhattan's Randall's Island and welcome 10,000 pizza-loving fans to experience the greatest gathering of pizzerias ever across an afternoon and evening dining session. In addition to the iconic pizzerias, the famed event will also feature interactive pizza experiences and saucy activations from partners including Bilt, Ferraro Foods, Proper Wild and more. Interested in attending this culinary Mecca of Pizza? All-you-can-eat pizza tickets begin at $149.99 and will offer fans unprecedented access to the world's best pizzerias. Tickets to the event's two sessions will be available starting Friday, June 28, at 10 a.m. ET on www.onebitepizzafest.com. Make sure to register for the pre-sale now to lock in the best pricing.





Dave Portnoy's One Bite Pizza Festival





Featuring Dave's top-rated One Bite Pizzerias, fans will experience the likes of: Lucali, Sally's Apizza, John's of Bleecker, Di Fara, Frank Pepe Pizzeria, Rubirosa, Joe & Pat's, De Lorenzo's Tomato Pies, Prince Street, and 25+ more. Pizzerias will be popping up and serving all-you-can-eat pizza at the festival - utilizing best-in-class wood-burning, electric, coal ovens, and more, showcasing New York-style, Neapolitan, Sicilian, New Haven, Tomato Pies, Bar Pies, Grandma slices, and so much more. Plus, all fans will receive complimentary access to an Italian Dessert Village featuring NYC favorites.

Spread across two sessions for the first time, fans can select if they would like to purchase All-Inclusive Pizza afternoon or evening tickets starting at $149.99 or opt in for VIP experiences inclusive of open bar and early access should they choose to. Session 1 will be held from 12-12:30 p.m. for VIP guests and open up for general admission guests from 12:30-4 p.m. Session 2 will follow a similar format, opening from 6-6:30 p.m. for VIP guests and 6:30-10 p.m. ET for general admission pizza lovers. If you are seeking the world's most luxurious pizza experience, snag a seat at Dave's Chef's Tasting VIP Table featuring a seated full-service non-stop buffet of the world's best pizza makers delivered directly to your seat.

"One Bite Festival is back bigger and better in year two, featuring more iconic pizzerias and an all-new venue in Manhattan. I spent the last year perfecting this festival recipe with my team and after touring America and reviewing thousands of pizzerias, I am gathering 35 of my all-time favorite pizzerias in one place and one time. Come chow down with me and enjoy a day full of all-you-can-eat pizza, the Italian dessert village, fun brand activations, and so much more. Pizza's greatest gathering ever … One Bite, Everyone Knows The Rules!" - Dave Portnoy

Bilt has joined the party as the Official Rewards Program partner of the festival. Bilt is the Membership that rewards residents at home and in their neighborhood - including at their favorite local pizza spots. Bilt Members can purchase or use their Bilt Points to get tickets to One Bite Pizza Festival. Once they're in, they'll enjoy exclusive experiences within the festival, including access to the Living Room by Bilt, a space exclusively for Members. A lucky festival-goer will even get their rent paid by Bilt. Not a Bilt Member? Not a problem, you can sign up on-site or today to join in on the fun. Visit biltrewards.com or download the app.

Ferraro Foods, the premier Italian foodservice distributor, is proud to partner once again for the second annual festival. Ferraro will be showcasing its exceptional offerings at the iconic Italian Food Village. Renowned for supplying the finest ingredients to your favorite pizzerias, Ferraro will bring back its beloved Ferraro Piazza - an ultimate Italian village experience. Visitors can enjoy delicious samples from Ferraro's famous brands, capture memorable photo moments, and immerse themselves in a vibrant setting filled with authentic Italian charm. At The Ferraro Piazza, you'll be sure to have more than just one bite.

Proper Wild is bringing INNOCENT ENERGY to One Bite Pizza Festival. As the Official Energy Shot Partner, Proper Wild will be sampling its clean energy shots at the One Shot One Bite Bar, giving guests the perfect boost to power through the pizza. Proper Wild shots will be available to all attendees for FREE throughout its activation, as well as the VIP area.

High Noon will be bringing its #1 Best Tasting Hard Seltzer* to the One Bite Festival grounds this fall. Look for Dave Portnoy's favorite vodka hard seltzer made with Real Vodka & Real Juice which will be available throughout the grounds for fans 21+. High Noon is made with real spirits, is gluten-free, has no added sugar and is now available as Vodka Seltzer, Tequila Seltzer and new Vodka Iced Tea. High Noon. Sun's Up! *Source: The Tasting Panel, September 2023. Rated via blind tasting of industry professionals. Vodka Flavors: Peach, Pineapple, Watermelon, Grapefruit. Tequila Flavors: Lime, Strawberry. The following brands were tasted for each flavor, where available: White Claw, Truly, Bud Light Seltzer, Topo Chico, Vizzy, and Corona.

Coca-Cola is excited to partner with One Bite Pizza Festival for the second year in a row. Bringing Real Magic to all festival attendees, Coca-Cola will not only provide attendees with its signature products and flavors, but create an unforgettable experience at the Coca-Cola activation. Simply put, nothing goes better with your favorite slice of pizza than an ice cold Coca-Cola.

Marra Forni, the official brick and electric oven partner of the One Bite Pizza Festival, is best known for its innovation, customization, and quality. Together with Marra Forni, some of One Bite's greatest pizzerias will have the ability to fire up their pizzas on the best wood and coal-fired pizza ovens in the business, as well as on the most advanced Electric Stackable Ovens for the second year in a row.

Beast Equipment is a proud, family-owned foodservice equipment company based out of New Jersey. As the official kitchen equipment provider of One Bite Pizza Festival, Beast Equipment is proud to provide One Bite's famed pizzerias and its fans with the best new and refurbished deck pizza ovens, pizza peels, dough scrapers, dough boxes, fridges and freezers, and so much more.

Flatiron Pepper Co is back to tell you that you'll never go back to red pepper flakes. "Red" is a color, not a specific kind of chile pepper, and it would be a shame to add an underwhelming "red" pepper flake to the world's best pizzas. Flatiron Pepper creates flakes out of Jalapeño, Habanero, Hatch Green Chile, Chipotle, Ancho, Gochugaru, Ghost, Scotch Bonnet, Calabrian, Thai Chile, Arbol, and so many more. Flatiron will be integrated across the festival and have a dedicated chile pepper station where fans will have the opportunity to spice up their pizza.

