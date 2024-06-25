Jobright.ai: Launching Jobright 1.0: Revolutionizing the Job Search Experience With AI

SANTA CLARA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2024 / Jobright.ai, the pioneering platform in AI-powered job search technology, is thrilled to announce the launch of Jobright 1.0, after several months in Beta. This milestone release marks a new era in job searching, ending the solitary job hunt and introducing a comprehensive AI job search co-pilot designed to streamline and accelerate the process of securing interviews.





Jobright 1.0 introduces a suite of innovative features aimed at empowering job seekers with the tools and insights typically reserved for recruiting experts.

Key highlights of Jobright 1.0 include:

The Largest Job Database : Jobright offers eight million active job listings, with over 400,000 new jobs added daily. The platform aggregates listings from hundreds of thousands of company career sites and major job boards like LinkedIn, Indeed, and ZipRecruiter, saving users' time on switching between multiple job boards.

: Jobright offers eight million active job listings, with over 400,000 new jobs added daily. The platform aggregates listings from hundreds of thousands of company career sites and major job boards like LinkedIn, Indeed, and ZipRecruiter, saving users' time on switching between multiple job boards. AI-Native Job Match Engine : Unlike traditional job search engines that rely on keywords, Jobright's AI job match engine functions like a recruiting expert, delivering precise job matches based on users' strengths and experiences. It also supports several unique filters like H1B Visa Sponsorship, years of experience, recruiting agency job filtering.

: Unlike traditional job search engines that rely on keywords, Jobright's AI job match engine functions like a recruiting expert, delivering precise job matches based on users' strengths and experiences. It also supports several unique filters like H1B Visa Sponsorship, years of experience, recruiting agency job filtering. Insider Connection : This unique feature helps users find valuable connections at their target companies on LinkedIn, such as hiring managers, schoolmates, and former colleagues. This increases the chances of getting job insights, referrals, and interviews by up to four times.

: This unique feature helps users find valuable connections at their target companies on LinkedIn, such as hiring managers, schoolmates, and former colleagues. This increases the chances of getting job insights, referrals, and interviews by up to four times. AI Resume Editor : Jobright Resume AI allows users to create tailored, high-quality resumes in just 10 seconds. These resumes are designed to pass applicant tracking systems (ATS) and captivate hiring managers, leading to more interviews.

: Jobright Resume AI allows users to create tailored, high-quality resumes in just 10 seconds. These resumes are designed to pass applicant tracking systems (ATS) and captivate hiring managers, leading to more interviews. Orion - Your 24/7 Career Assistant: This virtual assistant automates job search tasks and provides career advice, answering user questions anytime, anywhere.

A Year of Innovation and Growth

In the past few months, over 100,000 users have experienced the benefits of Jobright. After 12 major updates and over 100 iterations, Jobright.ai has continuously evolved, becoming smarter and faster with each enhancement.

CEO Statement

"We are incredibly excited to launch Jobright 1.0," said Eric Cheng, CEO and co-founder of Jobright.ai. "Our mission has always been to democratize access to career opportunities by leveraging AI. With this release, we're taking a significant step forward in making job searching more efficient and effective for everyone."

About Jobright.ai

Jobright.ai is revolutionizing the job search industry with AI. The Jobright AI Job Search Co-Pilot provides job seekers from all fields with access to the largest job board, highly relevant job recommendations, personalized resume editing, the best social connections for referrals, and professional guidance throughout the process. Our goal is to act as a trusted career coach, helping job seekers secure more interviews and find their ideal job faster. The company was built by serial entrepreneurs and top-notch engineers from Box, Twitter, Google, Amazon, TikTok, and more.

