Evergreen Podcasts: Evergreen Welcomes Rocketship.FM: A Podcast Designed for Tech Product Managers and Leaders

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2024 / Evergreen Podcasts (Evergreen) expands its offerings to tech product professionals with their new partner podcast, Rocketship.fm. Recognized as a top business podcast by Forbes, The Muse, TheNextWeb, and more, Rocketship.fm is produced in partnership with Product Collective.

The Rocketship.fm podcast began with a mission to bring together the best minds in product management to share insights that help leaders, and founders build better products. By joining forces with Evergreen, Rocketship.fm will reach an even wider audience of product professionals, continuing to deliver top-notch, actionable content.

Host Mike Belsito, Co-Founder of Product Collective and Organizer of INDUSTRY: The Product Conference, knows that product makers are often time-deficient yet have an intrinsic need to stay ahead of the curve. That's why Belsito created this quick 30-minute weekly podcast to break down essential concepts for entrepreneurs and product managers working in tech. From product management to growth, sales to funding, Belsito brings stories and insights to inspire innovation and change how you think about products and business.

"Rocketship.fm has always been about community and conversation," Mike Belsito explained. "By teaming up with Evergreen, we'll be able to tap into their vibrant network of shows and listeners, creating even more opportunities for product leaders to connect, learn from each other, and ultimately, build better products."

Located near Evergreen's Cleveland studios in Lakewood, Ohio, Mike is the newest local podcaster to join the network. As a neighbor, Evergreen looks forward to having Mike join them in the studio, further growing a community of creators.

"As a millennial in an ever-changing industry, I rely on business podcasts to stay updated on the latest trends and learn new tricks to the trade," asserted Samantha Maloy, Marketing Director for Evergreen Podcasts. "That's why adding Rocketship.fm to our network is particularly exciting. Evergreen is dedicated to continuously seek out and grow niche genres, providing innovative resources for our listeners."

Rocketship.fm is available now on Evergreen's website, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you find podcasts. Product Managers, Product Leaders, Entrepreneurs, and individuals in the tech industry are encouraged to subscribe to Rocketship.fm for new episodes every week!

