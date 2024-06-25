Unlock rich insights from unstructured contact center conversations using AI, NLP, and LLM technologies

InMoment®, a leader in Experience Improvement (XI) solutions, announced today the infusion of generative AI into its cutting-edge Conversational Intelligence solution. This innovative technology leverages the wealth of information in contact center conversations, online chats, and emails to optimize operations, enhance customer engagement, and elevate the overall customer experience.

Conversational Intelligence marks a significant leap forward in integrated customer experience analytics by seamlessly combining contact center conversations, emails, chats, calls, with other feedback channels like surveys, reviews, and social media. By incorporating generative AI, NLP, and Large Language Model (LLM) technologies, businesses can now unlock additional value beyond post-interaction surveys, and derive insights from their unstructured data which constitutes more than 85% of a company's data. This enables discovery opportunities within the call center and diverse customer touchpoints that were previously unattainable.

With Conversational Intelligence, organizations can increase first call resolution to expedite issue resolution at lower costs, boost agent performance and retention, improve customer satisfaction metrics like CSAT and NPS, and decrease operational costs.

"In today's experience economy, delivering exceptional customer service is a key competitive differentiator," said Sandeep Garg, Chief Technology and Product Officer at InMoment. "Conversational Intelligence, and its use of generative AI, empowers businesses to truly understand the voice of their customers by decoding sentiment, effort, intent, and emotion from actual conversations, not just post-interaction surveys. This unprecedented level of insight allows companies to pinpoint high-impact areas for improvement and drive meaningful business outcomes."

Multiple InMoment customers are utilizing Conversational Intelligence, combining it with various feedback data sources to gain deeper insights into customer behavior. Its Fortune 500 customers are analyzing millions of conversations, including a mix of voice transcripts, reviews, web chat transcripts, and survey responses. Since implementing this solution, they have improved first call resolution by 3-5%, increased call analysis from a fraction of all transcripts to 100%, and experienced a 2-5% increase in CSAT.

Key Features of Conversational Intelligence

Conversational Intelligence features enhance the performance of contact centers by providing deep insights into customer interactions and agent performance. Key features include:

Omnichannel Voice of Customer : Offers a complete picture by combining vast amounts of contact center interactions with data from other channels.

: Offers a complete picture by combining vast amounts of contact center interactions with data from other channels. Manager Scorecards : Evaluates team and individual agent's performance and identifies areas for improvement.

: Evaluates team and individual agent's performance and identifies areas for improvement. Agent Scorecards : Personalized to evaluate individual performance and identify areas for improvement.

: Personalized to evaluate individual performance and identify areas for improvement. Automate Call Summaries and Analysis : Streamline call feedback for immediate use in agent coaching to boost performance and retention.

: Streamline call feedback for immediate use in agent coaching to boost performance and retention. Conversational Analytics AI-Driven Text Analytics : Surfaces speaker-specific insights from conversations and unlocks unstructured data.

: Surfaces speaker-specific insights from conversations and unlocks unstructured data. Transcription Services : Converts audio to text for analysis.

: Converts audio to text for analysis. Quality Assurance : Monitors, evaluates, and improves various contact center operations.

: Monitors, evaluates, and improves various contact center operations. Impact Prediction : Forecasts the potential effects of various customer service actions, strategies, or changes of key business outcomes.

: Forecasts the potential effects of various customer service actions, strategies, or changes of key business outcomes. Strategic Services: Provides expert guidance for actionable customer experience strategy across channels.

About InMoment

InMoment is the leader in improving experiences and is the highest recommended CX platform and services company in the world. It is renowned for helping clients collect and connect customer experience data from everywhere from surveys and social reviews, to conversational chat logs and transcripts. As the pace setters in AI and text analytics, its over 3,000 clients activate and understand every byte of structured and unstructured data, breaking down data and team silos to take the smartest actions. This award-winning technology combined with in-house industry experts empower brands to gain ROI from their CX programs in half the time as its competitors. Unlock the true potential of every piece of customer data with InMoment. To learn more, visit inmoment.com.

