Driver Technologies, Inc.: Driver Technologies, Panthera Logistics, and All-Med Express Partner To Support Medical Delivery Drivers Across the United States

Over 100 pharmacies and over 2,500 delivery drivers will leverage the Driver AI copilot app

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2024 / Driver Technologies (Driver), an AI-based mobility tech company that delivers a safer, connected driving experience, Panthera Logistics , a software and consulting firm focusing on business operations, logistics, and process improvement, and All-Med Express , a medical courier delivering exceptional service and optimized delivery solutions to national long-term care & home health markets, today announced their new partnership to support over 100 pharmacies and over 2500 delivery drivers across the United States.

"We are proud to partner with Panthera Logistics and All-Med Express to enhance their delivery drivers experience by giving them access to our driving safety app as they complete thousands of important medical deliveries every day," said Rashid Galadanci, CEO and co-founder of Driver Technologies. "Through our convenient and user-centric driving safety app, delivery drivers can access our connected vehicle services on their existing smartphone such as AI safety alerts, dash cam video synced to the cloud, telematics, driver coaching and data sharing controls."

Driver's No. 1 rated AI driving copilot app, Driver®, transforms a fleet driver's smartphone or tablet into a connected vehicle service while recording telematics and HD video. As part of its partnership, All-Med express delivery drivers and fleet managers using the Panthera software will have access to the cloud storage platform, Driver Cloud, to view all of their telematics data and videos, monitor their road safety score, the Driver Score, and receive automated coaching.

To ensure medical deliveries are being made in an efficient manner, collaborating pharmacy owners will also receive real-time tracking of vehicle locations using Panthera Logistics's PharmaTrac platform, which uses state-of-the-art proof of delivery capabilities that employ GPS tracking, photo confirmation and electronic signature features.

According to a 2023 McKinsey survey of more than 250 logistics firms, respondents found that tools supporting real-time visibility and telematics for fleet management have seen above-average adoption and investment rates. To reduce delivery accidents in the future, Driver is equipping drivers with the tools to maintain their safety during deliveries while ensuring customers receive their medicine in a timely fashion.

"Our partnership with Driver Technologies is an innovative way for us to stand out in the healthcare industry. We take great pride in our medical courier services, for it is the heart of our company," said Angelo Vespi, co-founder and CEO of Panthera Logistics and All-Med Express. "Driver's mobile app allows our drivers to use their smartphones as a cloud connected dashcam and is 75% cheaper than buying everyone a hardware dashcam. For operations our size, this saves us over a million dollars a year. This partnership will play a key role in how we deliver value to our customers going forward."

For more information about Driver Technologies' partnership with All-Med Express and Panthera Logistics, please download the Driver App in the Apple or Android app store or visit drivertechnologies.com

About Driver Technologies, Inc.

Driver Technologies, Inc. is an AI-based mobility tech company that delivers the products and services needed to keep everyone protected on the road. Its mobile app, Driver, incorporates AI driving copilot technology that transforms a driver's phone into a dash cam with safety alerts designed to improve road safety and make mobility technology more accessible. Driver allows users to video record their trip while receiving safety alerts such as forward collision, driver drowsiness and distraction warnings while also offering cloud-based video storage, coaching, and scoring capabilities. Users have full control over their data stored on the Driver Cloud and can choose what to share with interested parties such as employers, insurers and family members. For more information, please visit drivertechnologies.com .

About Panthera Logistics

Panthera Logistics is a software and consulting firm focusing on business operations, logistics, process improvement. In a hyper competitive business landscape, Panthera can keep you at the head of the pack.

About All-Med Express

Founded in 1999, All-Med Express is an industry leader of customized, patient-driven logistics solutions for the LTC pharmacy, home health, and specialty pharmacy markets. Leveraging expertise in logistics, distribution, operations and technology, the AME leadership team has created proven, data-driven solutions with a focus on optimized patient care. Serving 11 states throughout the Southeast and East Coast, AME is an innovator in the industry, known for cost-efficiency, safety and reliability. For more information, please visit allmedexpress.net .

