Autodesk, Guardian, SAP, UCB and others were honored for using digital engagement to increase revenue, advance AI adoption and innovate customer experiences

Today, ON24 (NYSE: ONTF), a leading intelligent engagement platform for B2B sales and marketing, unveiled the winners of its 2024 Digital Engagement Excellence Awards. Announced at the company's annual user conference, The ON24 Experience 2024, the awards celebrate top-performing sales and marketing teams that have significantly impacted their company's revenue results, advanced their organization's use of AI and data and innovated their customers' experience.

"We are honored to partner with industry-leading companies to help them achieve AI innovation and go-to-market success," said Callan Young, Chief Marketing Officer, ON24. "At ON24, our mission is to keep our customers at the forefront of their industries by using data and AI to deliver exceptional customer and prospect experiences that drive sustainable revenue growth."

The following ON24 customers were recognized for having an industry-leading digital engagement strategy, powered by the ON24 Intelligent Engagement Platform:

AAA The Autoclub Group , the second largest AAA club in North America, increased sales growth by 48% year-over-year (YoY) by building an interconnected, multichannel customer journey across ON24 experiences.

, the second largest AAA club in North America, increased sales growth by 48% year-over-year (YoY) by building an interconnected, multichannel customer journey across ON24 experiences. Autodesk , a global leader in design and make technology, delivered 12X ROI on pipeline and drove incremental value with AI, engagement and personalization.

, a global leader in design and make technology, delivered 12X ROI on pipeline and drove incremental value with AI, engagement and personalization. Arjo , a global supplier of medical devices and solutions, has strengthened its Customer Education by integrating ON24 engagement technology, significantly influencing opportunities in its sales pipeline.

, a global supplier of medical devices and solutions, has strengthened its Customer Education by integrating ON24 engagement technology, significantly influencing opportunities in its sales pipeline. Confluent , a data streaming platform, increased content production by 200% with a regional engagement strategy, including localization through multilingual translation, powered by ON24.

, a data streaming platform, increased content production by 200% with a regional engagement strategy, including localization through multilingual translation, powered by ON24. Guardian , a modern mutual insurance company, tripled revenue results by building high-value, content-rich thought leadership with ON24.

, a modern mutual insurance company, tripled revenue results by building high-value, content-rich thought leadership with ON24. Grant Thornton , a provider of audit and assurance, tax and advisory services combining proven expertise, principled execution, and a personalized experience to deliver remarkable client service, generated critical customer insights to further personalisation initiatives through an always-on stream of ON24-powered engagement data.

, a provider of audit and assurance, tax and advisory services combining proven expertise, principled execution, and a personalized experience to deliver remarkable client service, generated critical customer insights to further personalisation initiatives through an always-on stream of ON24-powered engagement data. The French affiliate of Novo Nordisk , a leading global healthcare company, won the ON24X Digital Accelerator award.

, a leading global healthcare company, won the ON24X Digital Accelerator award. SAP , a multinational software company, drove record-breaking audience reach and engagement levels across three global markets through an integrated ON24 experience.

, a multinational software company, drove record-breaking audience reach and engagement levels across three global markets through an integrated ON24 experience. Sprinklr , a SaaS platform for unified customer experience management (Unified-CXM), reached global customers and prospects with an exciting documentary-style masterclass on the latest trends and best practices for enterprise brands on social media powered by ON24.

, a SaaS platform for unified customer experience management (Unified-CXM), reached global customers and prospects with an exciting documentary-style masterclass on the latest trends and best practices for enterprise brands on social media powered by ON24. Sun Life U.S. , one of the largest providers of employee and government benefits, leveraged ON24 to create a custom platform for delivering exclusive thought leadership and digital events to employee benefits brokers.

, one of the largest providers of employee and government benefits, leveraged ON24 to create a custom platform for delivering exclusive thought leadership and digital events to employee benefits brokers. UCB, a global biopharmaceutical company, achieved a 4X increase in digital events within a single country (Italy) through the successful cross-function adoption of remote engagement capabilities enabled by ON24 experiences integrated with their digital ecosystem.

To learn more about these innovators in digital engagement, check out The ON24 Experience 2024 on-demand.

