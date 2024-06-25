Andersen Global initiates further expansion in Turkey with the addition of collaborating firm Celen Corporate Property Valuation Counseling Inc. (Celen), adding valuation resources to the organization's existing tax and legal capabilities.

The 50 years of extensive, diversified hands-on experience in various areas of construction, infrastructure, industrial development, and investment environments enables Celen to offer a comprehensive suite of valuation services to Turkish and global public companies, government organizations, private corporations, and families. Established in 1995 and led by managing partner Guniz Celen, Celen's valuation practice delivers solutions across more than 18 countries and has grown to be one of the most established valuation firms in Turkey.

"Over the years, we've maintained strong relationships with our clients by delivering impactful and innovative solutions under a high level of uncertainty," Guniz said. "We look forward to working with the member and collaborating firms of Andersen Global to provide clients with a full suite of integrated, cross-border services and maintain our competitive edge in the market."

"Celen shares our commitment to provide clients with best-in-class client service," said Global Chairman and CEO of Andersen Mark L. Vorsatz. "Guniz and her team's knowledge of the valuation sector supports our commitment to provide clients with holistic, borderless solutions, creating synergistic working relationships among the member and collaborating firms in Turkey and across the region."

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax, legal, and valuation professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 17,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 450 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.

