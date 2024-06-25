Sidel, a leading provider of equipment, services and complete line solutions for packaging liquids, foods, home, and personal care products, established a new office in Almaty, Kazakhstan on 12 June 2024.

The strategic decision aims to bring Sidel's expertise closer to its customers and best support their growth in the region.

Sidel has been serving the Central Asia and Caucasus (CCA) region for more than 10 years. The region is a significant market with Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan, Georgia, and Armenia exhibiting growing GDP and disposable income levels.

Building upon the strong relationships Sidel has already developed with fast moving consumer goods producers in CCA, the company will continue to significantly invest in this region, providing its high standard solutions and services while supporting the local market needs.

"Being closer to our customers will enable us to better understand the evolving market and consumer trends, helping to provide even more tailor-made solutions to local businesses and support our customers' growth as the region continues to develop," comments Marina De Barros, EVP Customer Management ECA at Sidel.

On-hand regional Sidel team supporting customer growth

The new office will give producers direct access to Sidel's regional expertise, including local project management, advanced engineering solutions and on-the-ground support services that understand and respond to local market nuances.

"Delivering top value to our customers is the primary aim for Sidel. By combining our global expertise in advanced packaging solutions with our local expertise and presence, we will continue to bring innovation to the region from packaging design and blowing to filling, labelling, packing, palletising and a wealth of services to optimise the performance of our customers' lines" adds Gilles Bouvier, Services VP for ECA at Sidel.

"We are eager to contribute to the economic development of the region to grow sustainably and responsibly. By expanding our footprint, we re-affirm our commitment as a trusted partner for growth for our customers across the area," comments Guillaume Rolland, VP Sales Beverages ECA at Sidel.

