Elementary Educators Nationwide Invited to Help Develop Discovery Education's New Writing Product for Grades K-5

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2024 / Global education leader Discovery Education today announced that it is offering elementary educators nationwide the unique opportunity to participate in the development of its latest product, Mystery Writing by Discovery Education, through a free, year-long trial. Individual educators interested in claiming their free trial can visit the Mystery Writing website here.

Mystery Writing engages students in grades K-5 with "wow!" content that captivates young learners and builds their confidence in writing. Featuring no prep, open-and-go lessons, Mystery Writing helps multi-subject elementary educators quickly and easily provide students with differentiated lessons that explicitly teach the writing process. Mystery Writing's innovative approach combines subjects of high interest to students with step-by-step written, visual, and auditory directions to ensure no young writer experiences the dreaded "fear of the blank page."

Educators participating in the free trial will receive access to the current collection of genre units and essential skills lessons created for grade 3-5 classrooms. Following their use of Mystery Writing materials, educators will be asked to share qualitative and quantitative feedback on their experience using the lessons. This feedback will be used in real time to refine current and future lessons. This process replicates the iterative process used to create the CODiE Award-winning Mystery Science by Discovery Education, the most widely used K-5 science program in the United States, per Rand.

"Discovery Education has long prided itself on incorporating the educator voice into the design of our award-winning products," said Discovery Education's Chief Product Officer Pete Weir. "The innovative approach we are taking to building and refining Mystery Writing ensures that the final product will be effective, easy to use, and loved by teachers and students alike. We encourage any elementary school educator to claim their free trial and let their voice be heard."

Discovery Education is the worldwide edtech leader whose state-of-the-art digital platform supports learning wherever it takes place. Through its award-winning multimedia content, instructional supports, innovative classroom tools, and corporate partnerships, Discovery Education helps educators deliver equitable learning experiences engaging all students and supporting higher academic achievement on a global scale. Discovery Education serves approximately 4.5 million educators and 45 million students worldwide, and its resources are accessed in over 100 countries and territories. Inspired by the global media company Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. Discovery Education partners with districts, states, and trusted organizations to empower teachers with leading edtech solutions that support the success of all learners. Explore the future of education at www.discoveryeducation.com.

