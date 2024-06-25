Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 25, 2024) - Morgan Solar Inc, a developer of solar technologies for the utility solar and urban building sectors, announced today that it will be presenting at the 2024 Canadian Climate Investor Conference (CCIC), taking place on Tuesday June 25, 2024 at the MaRS Discovery District in Toronto, Ontario.

For a complete agenda of the conference and to register, see the conference website here: https://events.tsx.com/ccic/.

About Morgan Solar Inc

Morgan Solar is a solar technology company that leverages strategic partnerships with industry leaders along with 15 years of experience in light modeling, controls & data analytics to design and scale deep diagnostics for the Utility Solar sector and Architectural Solar solutions that enable net zero buildings. Strategic partners include Cisco, who awarded Morgan Solar its 2023 Fast Future Innovation Award, and BGIS who awarded Morgan Solar its 2024 Supplier Innovation of the Year. Both awards were for Morgan Solar's ground-breaking Energy Blinds, which are unlocking the potential for large buildings to achieve Net Zero.CEO Mike Andrade will be speaking at 10:55AM and has a booth where staff can address any questions.

About the Canadian Climate Investor Conference

The Canadian Climate Investor Conference (CCIC), hosted by Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV), brings together growth-oriented clean technology and renewable energy companies, and climate conscious investors, to share ideas and discover ways to accelerate the deployment of capital needed to build a more sustainable future for Canadians.

The conference showcases clean technology investments and is designed to help democratize the ability for investors to participate in growing the clean technology ecosystem.

The conference is not for profit. A donation will be made to a non-profit incubator to support the Canadian clean technology ecosystem.

