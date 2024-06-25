National Bridal Sale: More Than 1,000 Bridal Shops Across the U.S. and Canada Join Forces for the Biggest Sale of the Year

Discover Unbeatable Deals on Designer Wedding Dresses and Support Local Bridal Shops During the Ninth Annual National Bridal Sale Event

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2024 / The ninth annual National Bridal Sale, also known as Bridal Saturday, is set to take place from July 13-20, 2024, offering brides, bridesmaids, and wedding guests an extraordinary opportunity for substantial savings. This year, over 1,000 independent, locally owned bridal retailers, including top bridal salons across the United States and Canada, will participate in this week-long event, making it the largest sale yet.

2024 National Bridal Sale





Brides can look forward to finding their dream wedding dress from top designers at unbeatable prices, with some gowns starting as low as $99. The National Bridal Sale event has become an annual tradition in the bridal industry, akin to Black Friday or Small Business Saturday for other retail sectors.

"We are thrilled to offer brides the chance to find their perfect gown without breaking the bank," says Mike Ebrahimi with SYVO, the event's organizer and CEO. "Whether brides are shopping on a budget, have a short timeline or are simply looking for a second look on their big day, they can access top designer dresses available for immediate pickup at exceptional prices."

Enhanced Online Experience

This year, the National Bridal Sale has enhanced its website to include an easy-to-use store locator. Brides can simply type in their zip code or city to find all participating stores in their area, making it easier than ever to plan their shopping trips.

Exclusive Resources for Participating Stores

Participating stores also benefit from their own personal listing page on the website, providing them with access to a wealth of content created specifically for the event. This includes influencer content, promotional videos, banners, and ready-to-use social media posts, helping stores to effectively market the event and attract more brides.

A Special Note to the Media

The National Bridal Sale offers a unique human interest story, combining the excitement of wedding planning with the importance of supporting local businesses. We invite local news stations and media outlets to cover this event and share the stories of brides finding their dream dresses at incredible prices.

For more information about the event, participating stores, and media inquiries, please visit nationalbridalsale.com or contact info@nationalbridalsale.com.

About the National Bridal Sale

The National Bridal Sale has become a beloved annual tradition in the bridal industry. The event offers brides an unparalleled opportunity to find their dream wedding gown at significant savings while supporting local, independent bridal retailers.

Don't miss out on this extraordinary opportunity to make your wedding dreams come true at a fraction of the cost.

Contact Information

Sophie Mitchell

Marketing Manager, National Bridal Sale

info@nationalbridalsale.com

512-522-3538

SOURCE: National Bridal Sale

View the original press release on newswire.com.