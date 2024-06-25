Kyle Sawai Named Chief Marketing Officer of Liberty Tax

Liberty Tax today announced the promotion of Kyle Sawai as Liberty Tax's new Chief Marketing Officer

HURST, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2024 / Liberty Tax today announced the promotion of Kyle Sawai as Liberty Tax's new Chief Marketing Officer. In this role, Sawai will lead all marketing activities, developing strategic initiatives unique to U.S. and Canadian consumers, expanding the reach of the brand, and solidifying Liberty Tax franchise owners as trusted tax experts for life.

Kyle Sawai

Sawai comes from the advertising agency world and has worked on brands such as The Home Depot, Pulte Group, Metro by T-Mobile, Chick-fil-A, Farm Bureau Financial Services, and Travelocity. With more than 27 years of marketing experience, Sawai brings an accomplished record of developing customer and digitally centric strategies. Most recently, as SVP, Digital Marketing at Liberty Tax, he created new positioning and strategy for the brand, enabled persona-based audience insights to deliver the first omnichannel effort for the Liberty Tax brand, redesigned websites for US and CA, and implemented a new platform where the network of 2,200 franchisees can create brand-approved campaigns, marketing collateral, and local media with reporting.

"Since joining the team in 2021, Kyle has showcased his impressive marketing acumen and ability to drive profitable results," said Scott Terrell, CEO, Liberty Tax. "His insight into the digital space, along with commitment to data and reporting has redefined how we plan and invest in our annual marketing campaigns. Over the next several tax seasons, we anticipate growth in our business and franchise network thanks to the forward-thinking efforts of Kyle and his capable team."

"Liberty Tax is positioning itself to become the trusted local expert that's necessary to individuals in communities across North America," said Sawai. "Selecting the right marketing mix and empowering local franchise owners to participate is how we'll deliver a consistent message that resonates with new and existing customers. Building and implementing strategies based on data and consumer insights is how we'll remain competitive."

Sawai is a graduate of Texas Christian University, where he received his BBA in Marketing. His first roles after graduation were in advertising and brand management. He resides in Dallas, Texas.

About Liberty Tax

Since 1997, Liberty Tax has helped millions of tax filers. Liberty Tax has 2,200+ retail branches and 12,000+ tax professionals across the United States and Canada. The Liberty Tax mission is to be trusted locally and respected nationally as the best choice for professional tax services.

