TPC Backupper Key Features

Simple and Efficient

With its diverse backup features and user-friendly interface, TPC Backupper ensures the constant protection of the users' system and data security, performing quick recovery when needed.

Most importantly, it is complimentary for personal use.

Back Up Everything

TPC Backupper supports multiple data backup methods, including system backup, disk backup, partition backup, file backup and cloud backup, almost meeting the backup needs of all Windows users.

In the event of unpredictable data loss or system failure, quickly restore the computer to an earlier state or retrieve lost files from backup images. It's a time-saving and effortless process.

More Tools

As an integrated backup software, TPC Backupper includes many practical tools and flexible settings. These include creating bootable emergency media, compressing backup images, splitting backup images, checking backup images, merging backup images, email notifications, exporting/importing configurations, viewing logs, and more. This makes it an ideal choice for most data protection needs.

Support All TDAS Models

TPC Backupper compatible with all TerraMaster DAS products, such as D8 Hybrid, D5 Hybrid, D6-320, D4-320, D2-320, D5-300C, D5-300, D4-300, D2-300 and D2-310 and even the USB products from other brands.

8 bay HDD and M.2 SSD Hybrid Storage

The crowdfunding campaign for TerraMaster industry-leading 8-bay USB3.2 10Gbps RAID storage,the D8 Hybrid, has concluded. It will officially go on sale worldwide by the end of June. Users are invited to come and try the storage combination of D8 Hybrid and TPC Backupper to protect data security.

https://www.terra-master.com/global/terramaster-tpc

About TerraMaster

TerraMaster is a professional brand that focuses on providing innovative storage products, including network attached storage and direct attached storage that has become increasingly popular in over 40 countries and regions. The brand has been developing storage technology for 10 years, addressing the needs of customers such as home users, small/medium businesses, and enterprises.

