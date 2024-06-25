Solar Resource Compass provides users with a unique and powerful online service that can deliver indicative energy production estimates for any solar project, including the comparison of multiple irradiance datasets and the calculation of site-specific losses for dust and snow. DNV, the independent energy expert and assurance provider, has expanded its Solar Resource Compass (SRC) online software platform to include support for Europe, with additional regions to follow throughout 2024. The company describes Solar Resource Compass (SRC) as "a powerful software service that provides users with access ...

