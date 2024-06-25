Will Technological Integrations Lift the Autonomous Forklift Market: Here's what Future Market Insights, Inc. has to say

Rising investments in construction projects, the expanding e-commerce and warehousing sector in the region, and growing industrial activities contribute to the demand for autonomous forklifts in Asia-Pacific. These forklifts are extensively deployed on-site for transporting materials and loading/unloading products and commodities.

NEWARK, Del., June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Automation trends in industries across sectors all over the world, especially in developed countries like Germany and Italy, have fuelled the adoption of autonomous forklifts. The autonomous forklift market is valued at a staggering USD 5,300.9 million in 2024. Advancements in engineering technology and artificial intelligence (AI) have further made these forklifts more efficient, reliable, and affordable so that even small businesses can afford them.

The adoption of autonomous forklifts has also been driven by the Industry 4.0 drive in various economies that rely on manufacturing industries such as automotive, engineering, and construction. Owing to the current market trends, the autonomous forklift industry is very likely to register a CAGR of 8.9% through 2034. These units utilize the full potential of autonomous forklifts for improving efficiency and productivity.

The cost of acquiring these forklifts, however, is substantial, which has made it difficult for smaller businesses with limited financial resources to enter the industry. The investments needed to train or hire skilled professionals to operate these machines are also cost-intensive, making it challenging for businesses to afford them. Despite these challenges, the market valuation is slated to surpass USD 12,450 million by the end of 2034.

Request a Sample Report! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-19613

"Companies in the autonomous forklift market should focus on enhancing safety features, improving navigation systems, and integrating advanced AI technology for better efficiency and productivity," says Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.)..

Key Takeaways from the Market Study:

The indoor segment dominates the autonomous forklift market, with a share of 69.2% in 2024.

Based on tonnage, the 5 to 10-ton segment leads the autonomous forklift market, with a share of 35.1% in 2024.

The autonomous forklift market in India is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 9.3% through 2034.

The autonomous forklift market in Japan is estimated to rise at a 9.3% CAGR through 2034.

The autonomous forklift market in South Korea has the potential to increase at 9.5% CAGR through 2034.

The United States autonomous forklift market is predicted to rise by 8.6% CAGR through 2034.

The autonomous forklift market in the United Kingdom is very likely to grow at a CAGR of 9.2% through 2034.

Competitive Landscape

The autonomous forklift market is highly competitive with, several companies vying for international dominance.

Established companies with vast experience have gained a loyal consumer base and have a marketing reach across borders.

Collaborations with local manufacturers have enabled these companies to expand their products and technology to developing and underdeveloped countries.

The industry is currently dominated by prominent players such as Amazon Robotics, Toyota Industries Corporation, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc., KION Group AG, and Daifuku Co., Ltd.

Get in Touch with Our Sales Team to Secure Your Copy of the Report Now! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/19613

Leading Autonomous Forklift Brands

Amazon Robotics

Toyota Industries Corporation

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc.

KION Group AG

Daifuku Co., Ltd.

Seegrid Corporation

Vecna Robotics

BlueBotics SA

Balyo Inc.

AGV International

Clearpath Robotics Inc.

E&K Automation GmbH

Fetch Robotics, Inc.

Geek+ Robotics

Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Ltd.

JBT Corporation

Kollmorgen Corporation

Locus Robotics Corporation

Mobile Industrial Robots (MiR)

Swisslog Holding AG

Recent Developments:

In May 2024, KION North America and Fox Robotics partnered to manufacture FoxBot autonomous trailer loader/unloaders in South Carolina. FoxBot enhances safety and productivity with automation.

In April 2024, Walmart successfully deployed 19 autonomous forklifts across four distribution centers developed by Fox Robotics, complementing their automated storage and retrieval system.

In March 2024, ArcBest deployed Nvidia's AI technology on its autonomous forklifts, improving object recognition and safety in freight handling. Isaac Perceptor enhances efficiency with 3D mapping.

Key Segments of Market Report:

By Tonnage:

Based on tonnage, the industry is trifurcated into less than 5 tons, 5 to 10 tons, and more than 10 tons.

By Navigation Technology:

Depending on the navigation technology, the industry is segmented into three categories: laser, vision, and magnetic.

By Type:

By type, the industry is bifurcated into indoor and outdoor categories.

By Sales Channel:

Autonomous forklifts are sold through multiple sales channels including in-house purchase and leasing.

By Application:

The segmentation by application includes four categories: manufacturing, warehousing, material handling, and logistics & freight.

By Region:

As per region, the industry is divided into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.

Report Preview:

Author by:

Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.

His core competency circles around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping, and market feasibility analysis. His expertise also extends wide and beyond analysis, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and niche market segments, investment/divestment decisions, and market entry decision-making.

Nikhil holds an MBA degree in Marketing and IT and a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering. Nikhil has authored several publications and quoted in journals like EMS Now, EPR Magazine, and EE Times.

Explore FMI's Extensive Coverage in the Automotive Domain:

The automotive seating market is expected to be valued at US$ 71.48 billion in 2024. The automotive seating is predicted to rise at a sluggish CAGR of 3.7% from 2024 to 2034. The global market is anticipated to reach US$ 102.8 billion by 2034.

The global automotive remote diagnostic market size is anticipated to be worth US$ 108,163.40 million by 2034. According to the estimates, the market is projected to clock a staggering 17.40% CAGR until 2034. In 2024, the automotive remote diagnostic market size is valued at US$ 21,747.60 million.

The automotive carbon ceramic brake market is expected to rise from a valuation of US$ 588.93 million in 2024 to US$ 1,568.26 million by 2034. From 2024 and 2034, sales of automotive carbon ceramic brakes are likely to advance at a CAGR of 10.29%.

The automotive heat exchanger market size is estimated to be USD 26,485.6 million in 2024. Displaying a CAGR of 5.9% through 2034, the sector is slated to be worth USD 46,986.1 million by the forecast period.

The global automotive platooning system market size is anticipated to reach USD 5374 million in 2024. The industry is anticipated to attain a value of USD 39577.9 million in 2034. It is projected to showcase a CAGR of about 22.1% in the assessment period 2024 to 2034.

The global automotive oxygen sensor market size is projected to reach USD 6628.7 million in 2024. The industry is anticipated to showcase a CAGR of 6.4% in the assessment period from 2024 to 2034. It is set to attain a value of around USD 12326.7 million by 2034.

The global automotive test equipment market is projected to reach USD 5.2 billion in 2034 from USD 3.3 billion in 2024. The industry is anticipated to showcase 4.4% in the estimated period 2024 to 2034.

The global automotive active safety system market size is anticipated to reach USD 45.69 billion by 2034. The industry is projected to witness a CAGR of about 11.3% in the assessment period 2024 to 2034. Automotive active safety system sales are projected to attain a value of USD 15.8 billion in 2024.

The automotive interior leather market is set to develop at a CAGR of 4.90% during 2034. Starting at an estimation of US$ 23,074 million in 2024, the market is expected to rise to a valuation of US$ 37,258.90 million by 2034. This growth trajectory can be attributed to several key factors driving demand for automotive interior leather.

The automotive camshaft market value is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 3.7% over the assessment period. In 2024, the market is expected to generate a revenue worth US$ 10,662.70 million. By 2034 end, the market size is forecasted to reach US$ 11,056.49 million.

About Future Market Insights Inc. (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1197648/3531122/FMI_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/will-technological-integrations-lift-the-autonomous-forklift-market-heres-what-future-market-insights-inc-has-to-say-302181610.html