Automotive Refinish Coating Market to Reach USD 19,352.3 Million by 2034 as Demand for Personalization in Cars Soars | Future Market Insights, Inc.

The United States automotive refinishing coatings industry is expected to grow at a 2.9% CAGR from 2024 to 2034. Rising Popularity of Water-based Coatings Injects Growth in the Automotive Refinish Coatings Market. FMI Spots Trends and Opportunities in 35+ Countries.

NEWARK, Del., June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The automotive refinish coating market is estimated to be valued at USD 11,544.3 million in 2024. By 2034, it is predicted that the market value will have hit USD 19,352.3 million by 2034, progressing at a CAGR of 5.3%.

Various factors propelling the demand for Automotive Refinish Coatings are:

The market for automotive refinish coatings has grown significantly in recent years. Automotive is one of the largest industries across the globe. Thus, the market for automotive refinish coatings has enormous potential in the long run due to its demand for high-quality corrosion protection.

Due to the growth of this sector, numerous new automakers now provide a variety of distinctive models every year. Additionally, businesses frequently create eco-friendly models and charge reasonable costs for their vehicles.

Furthermore, emerging automotive refinish coatings market trends and the demand for improved infrastructure, logistics, and so on have pushed the automotive refinish coatings market to directly produce end-use products to meet the needs of such industries.

Technological advances, combined with ongoing product development to improve the performance of refinish coatings, will drive market growth in the coming years. Furthermore, government efforts to reduce VOC emissions through the deployment of eco-friendly technology will create new market opportunities during the forecast period.

Request a Sample Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-413

How is Focus on Sustainability Affecting Automotive Refinish Coatings Market?

Growing environmental concerns among consumers are compelling them to prefer eco-friendly products over conventional products. Restrictions imposed by governments over the use of various environment-degrading products also have resulted in the consumer base of the market shifting to eco-friendly refinish coatings.

In North America, governments have imposed strict regulations on the use of solvent-based coatings as these coatings emit VOCs and fumes, which cause diseases and pollute the environment. This is expected to hamper the growth of the automotive refinish industry in the region

Contrary to this, the sales of water-based coatings are expected to grow. Being eco-friendlier, water-based coatings are expected to become the most preferred product type in the automotive refinish coatings market over the forecast period.

Key Takeaways from the Automotive Refinish Coating Market

The automotive refinish coating market is anticipated to total USD 11,544.3 million in 2024.

in 2024. Expoxy-based segment is expected to lead the material type category in 2024 with a share of 51.9% .

. Base coat is the top product type for 2024, with an anticipated share of 35.8% in the same year.

in the same year. Africa automotive refinish coatings market size is predicted to increase from US$ 108.9 million in 2023 to US$ 165.4 million by 2033

India is set to see progress at a CAGR of 7.9% over the forecast period.

over the forecast period. Automotive refinish coating demand is likely to progress at a CAGR of 5.9% in China in the estimated period.

in China in the estimated period. The market is anticipated to progress at a CAGR of 2.1% in the United Kingdom.

"The growing popularity of electric vehicles (EVs) supports the automotive refinishing market. Many EV owners want to enhance the distinctiveness of their vehicles with new coatings, further fueling market growth. As the automotive landscape evolves, the refinishing coating market is set to expand, driven by consumer preferences for customization, protection, and technological advancements," says a Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.)

Get Full Access of this Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/413

Competitive Landscape

To increase their market position, major players in the market are concentrating on merger and acquisition strategies along with product development. To boost their yearly turnover, they are still boosting their production capacity. For instance:

AkzoNobel recently decided to expand its presence in Africa by signing a contract with Kansai Paint and starting its coatings-related operations there on June 1, 2022. With Kansai Paints, AkzoNobel will be able to build a foundation for future market expansion and generate 280 million euros in sales. Additionally, this partnership will emphasize commitment to innovation and sustainability, leading to the expansion of products and the provision of appropriate solutions for clients.

Tikkurila and its activities in the areas of governance, social responsibility, and the environment have been acquired by PPG Industries. This gave PPG access to additional growth opportunities due to an expanded selection of coatings products and emerging new technologies. With this acquisition, PPG has moved closer to its goal of reducing emissions by 15% by 2025, which has expected to open up more opportunities for the coatings sector.

Axalta Coating Systems, a major supplier of liquid and powder coatings, announced in September 2021 that it had acquired "U-POL" Holdings Limited. Since the acquired firm assisted them in offering accessories, coatings, aerosols, and products for the automobile industry, the acquisition of this company has produced a substantial advancement in the expansion strategy. The advantages of this acquisition and these products will enable Axalta to broaden its target market base into the refinish coatings sector, which has anticipated experiencing rapid growth over the forecast period.

Recent Developments in the Automotive Refinish Coating Market

In April 2024, BASF SE launched a new line of eco-friendly undercoats.

Some of the Leading Companies Operating in the Automotive Refinish Coatings Market are

Axalta Coating Systems, LLC

3M Company

AkzoNobel N.V.

PPG Industries, Inc.

The Sherwin-Williams Company

Dow Inc.

Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd.

Kansai Paint Co., Ltd.

Covestro AG

KAPCI Coatings

NOVOL Sp. Z o.o.

KCC Corporation

Bernardo Ecenarro S.A.

SEM Products, Inc.

Sheboygan Paint Company

Cresta Paint Industries Ltd.

Alps Coating Sdn. Bhd.

NOROO Paint & Coatings Co., Ltd.

DSM Coating Resins B.V.

WEG SA

The Lubrizol Corporation

Guangzhou Zhenroumei Chemical Coating Limited

HMG Paints Ltd.

James Briggs Limited

Reichhold LLC

TOA Performance Coating Corporation CO., Ltd.

Yashm Paint & Resin Industries

Allnex Group

Samhwa Paints Industrial Co. Ltd.

The USA Paint Corporation

BASF SE.

Report Preview: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/automotive-refinish-coatings-market

Key Segments of Market Report

By Material Type:

Based on the material type, the automotive refinish coating market is divided into epoxy, polyurethanes, acrylics, and alkyd.

By End-use:

Based on end-use, the automotive refinish coating market can be segregated into OEM and aftermarket.

By Technology:

Based on the technology, the automotive refinish coating market is segmented into solvent-borne and water-borne.

By Vehicle Type:

Based on the vehicle type, the automotive refinish coating market is divided into passenger cars, compact, midsize, and luxury.

By Product Type:

Based on the product type, the automotive refinish coating market is divided into the primer, base coat, top coat, and clear coat.

By Commercial Vehicles:

Based on commercial vehicles, the automotive refinish coating market is bifurcated into LCV and HCV.

By Region:

The sector has been analyzed with these regions covered: North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East and Africa.

Heightened Demand from Automotive Sector to Steer Africa Automotive Refinish Coatings Market Past US$ 165.4 Million by 2033

Author By:

Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.

His core competency circles around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping, and market feasibility analysis. His expertise also extends wide and beyond analysis, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and niche market segments, investment/divestment decisions, and market entry decision-making.

Nikhil holds an MBA degree in Marketing and IT and a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering. Nikhil has authored several publications and quoted in journals like EMS Now, EPR Magazine, and EE Times.

Explore Future Market Insights, Inc. Extensive Coverage in Chemicals & Materials Domain:

The coatings and application technologies for robotics market is poised to achieve an impressive valuation of US$ 38,925 million by 2033 featuring a promising CAGR of 7.9% from 2023 to 2033.

The coating additives market is anticipated to flourish at a healthy CAGR of 4.8% between 2023 and 2033. The market is expected to hold a market share of US$ 17.77 billion by 2033

The wood coatings market is anticipated to garner a modest strength with a CAGR of 5.9% from 2022 to 2032.

The global chlorine disinfectant market size is anticipated to reach USD 3159.1 million in 2024 and is expected to attain a value of USD 5145.8 million by 2034.

The global textile auxiliary market size is estimated to reach a value of USD 11,058.6 million in 2024. Recording a 5.2% CAGR in the assessment period.

The global conductive fiber market size is projected to reach USD 2259.6 million in 2024. The sector is further expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.6% during the forecast period.

The global flat steel industry value reached USD 558 billion in 2023. Over the forecast period, the value is anticipated to rise at 5.9% CAGR.

The global green fertilizer industry value reached USD 2145.7 million in 2023. Over the forecast period, the value is anticipated to rise at 4.5% CAGR.

The global diketene market size is projected to reach USD 432 million in 2024. The industry is further expected to surge at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period.

The global epoxy paint market size is estimated to reach USD 38754 million in 2024. The industry is anticipated to rise at a CAGR of 5% in the assessment period 2024 to 2034.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1197648/3531122/FMI_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/automotive-refinish-coating-market-to-reach-usd-19-352-3-million-by-2034-as-demand-for-personalization-in-cars-soars--future-market-insights-inc-302181640.html