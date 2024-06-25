Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd.: Defibrillator Market to be Worth $22.76 Billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

REDDING, Calif., June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report, 'Defibrillator Market by Product (Implantable (ICD) [Transvenous {Dual Chamber, Single-chamber, CRT-D}, Subcutaneous], External (ECD) [Manual, Automated, Wearable]), End User (Hospital, Emergency Care, Home Care), Age Group - Global Forecast to 2031', published by Meticulous Research®, the defibrillator market is projected to reach $22.76 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2024 to 2031.

Cardioverter defibrillators are devices that detect and control heartbeats, also known as arrhythmia, and deliver electric shocks to restore a regular heart rhythm.

The growth of the defibrillator market is driven by several factors, including the increasing burden of cardiovascular diseases and the rise in obesity, sedentary lifestyle, and excessive consumption of alcohol & caffeinated products, and the rising geriatric population. Advancements in technology and engineering offer clinicians & surgeons new ways to provide better care for an aging population with ease. A few notable and innovative advancements in cardioverter defibrillator devices include miniaturization, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatibility, outstanding longevity with enhanced battery life, wireless remote monitoring features, and innovative subcutaneous cardioverter defibrillators.

The report also includes an extensive assessment of the product portfolio, geographic analysis, and key growth strategies adopted by leading market players in the last three to four years. In recent years, the defibrillator market has witnessed several organic and inorganic strategic developments. The key players profiled in the defibrillator market report are Medtronic plc (Ireland), Boston Scientific Corporation (U.S.), Abbott Laboratories (U.S.), Biotronik Se & Co., Kg (Germany), LivaNova plc (U.K.), Stryker Corporation (U.S.), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Nihon Kohden Corporation (Japan), Progetti Srl (Italy), Fukuda Denshi Co., Ltd. (Japan), Schiller AG (Switzerland), and ZOLL Medical Corporation (U.S.).

Rise in Obesity, Sedentary Lifestyle, & Excessive Consumption of Alcohol & Caffeinated Products is Increasing the Need for Defibrillators and Driving the Growth of the Market

The increasing urbanization and mechanization of the world have reduced the levels of physical activity. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2022, 27.5% of the world's adult population did not meet the recommended level of physical activity to improve and manage their health. According to the World Health Federation, physical activity is considered a life-boosting factor, and thereby, at any age, it protects against multiple chronic health problems, including many forms of cardiovascular diseases. As per the American Heart Association (AHA), an adult should carry out at least 150 minutes of exercise per week to reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases. Thus, rising urbanization and the rising trend of a sedentary work culture increase the proportion of the population with no or very low physical activity, thereby increasing the risk of occurrence of severe cardiovascular diseases.

In addition to this, the rising burden of secondary health conditions/diseases such as obesity and diabetes are major factors contributing to the risk of cardiovascular diseases. According to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), globally, in 2021, approximately 537 million adults were living with diabetes, which is projected to rise to 643 million by 2030 and 783 million by 2045. The risk of type 2 diabetes and hypertension has registered a steep increase in the overweight population. With increasing levels of obesity and physical inactivity among children in many countries, type 2 diabetes in childhood has the potential to become a public health issue, leading to serious health outcomes.

Also, increasing consumption of tobacco and alcohol, along with caffeinated products, are responsible for the elevated risk of cardiovascular disorders. According to the National Institutes of Health, alcohol can be beneficial or harmful to the cardiovascular system, depending on the amount consumed. Although light-to-moderate drinking can protect against coronary artery disease, heavy alcohol consumption can damage the cardiovascular system, resulting in health conditions such as heart muscle disorders, irregular heart rhythms, high blood pressure, and strokes.

Thus, rising adoption of a sedentary lifestyle, increasing rates of obesity & diabetes, and rising consumption of excessive alcohol & tobacco are increasing the risk of cardiovascular diseases among the young population across the globe. These conditions are also leading to a rise in severe cardiac arrest & related deaths in the young population and, thereby, increasing the demand for defibrillators in high-risk populations.

The defibrillator market is segmented by Product (Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators [Transvenous Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators {Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Defibrillators (CRT-D), Dual-Chamber Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators, Single-chamber Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators}, Subcutaneous Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators], External Cardiac Defibrillators [Manual ECD, Automated ECD {Semi-automated ECD, Fully-automated ECD}, Wearable ECD), Age Group (Adult, Children), End User (Hospital and Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Pre Hospital/Emergency Care, Public Access Programs, Alternative/Foster Care, and Homecare), and Geography.

Among all products, in 2024, the implantable cardioverter defibrillators segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market. Implantable cardioverter defibrillators are small battery-powered devices that are used to detect, stop, and regulate irregular heartbeats. These irregular heartbeats, also known as arrhythmias, are restored by delivering electric shocks to the heart. The large share of the segment is attributed to features such as wide adoption of permanent implantable cardioverter defibrillators for the prevention of sudden cardiac arrests, increase in the incidences of cardiac arrests and atrial fibrillation, growing use of modern technologies for treatment, and growing awareness towards healthcare. For instance, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more than 356,000 people have an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest in the U.S. every year, and approximately 60-80% die before reaching the hospital. Due to this, the need and demand for defibrillators increases.

Among age groups, in 2024, the adult segment is expected to account for the larger share of the market. The large share of the segment is attributed to factors such as higher occurrence of ventricular fibrillation (VF) in adults, higher rates of cardiac arrest as compared to children, increasing cardiovascular conditions, and technological advancements in defibrillator devices. In the case of ventricular fibrillation, the lower heart chambers contract rapidly in an uncoordinated manner. Owing to this, the heart fails to pump blood to the rest of the body. Ventricular fibrillation (VF) is the most frequent cause of sudden cardiac death. The incidence of VF is much lower in adults compared to the pediatric population, owing to which the demand for defibrillators is higher for this age group.

Among end users, in 2024, the hospitals segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market. The large share of the segment is attributed to factors such as the large pool of cardiovascular patients, wide presence, easy accessibility, and better healthcare facilities in hospitals, increasing incidence & prevalence of cardiovascular diseases such as hypertension, bradycardia, heart failure, and cardiac arrest, and the rise in the aging population. The number of hospital admissions for heart disease is increasing each year. For instance, according to the Minnesota Department of Health (U.S.), in 2021, there were more than 46,000 hospitalizations in Minnesota for heart diseases, or at a rate of 668 hospitalizations per 100,000 people. The use of an ICD in certain heart conditions lowers the risk of sudden deaths due to cardiac arrest and also detects and regulates irregular heartbeats or arrhythmia. This, along with the rising geriatric population and high burden of cardiovascular diseases, is expected to increase the volume of defibrillator implantations in hospitals, supporting the growth of the market.

Among geographies, Asia-Pacific is slated to register the highest CAGR of the market. The high growth of the segment is primarily due to the increasing population living with various chronic diseases due to rising urbanization, increasing burden of patients with hypertension, rising inclination towards fast food, and changing lifestyle. In addition, rising public & private spending for the development of proper healthcare infrastructure and rising focus of the key players to expand in emerging countries like China & India. According to data released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), 32,457 individuals suffered heart attacks in 2022 as compared to 28,413 deaths in 2021. Currently, India is the largest importer of cardioverter defibrillators worldwide and imports these devices from the U.S., China, France, and Ireland. These devices are easily accessible due to their portability and can be used in case of emergencies such as a sudden cardiac arrest. This importation is leading the key players to expand in developing countries such as India, therefore driving the demand for defibrillators.

