Dienstag, 25.06.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
EM 2024 Achtelfinale – Sommermärchen auch bei diesen Aktien?
WKN: 604843 | ISIN: DE0006048432 | Ticker-Symbol: HEN3
Xetra
25.06.24
17:10 Uhr
82,34 Euro
-0,90
-1,08 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
DAX
Prime Standard
STOXX Europe 600
ACCESSWIRE
25.06.2024 16:26 Uhr
121 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Henkel: Circularity: Delivering Value for Businesses and the Planet

By Pernille Lind Olsen, Forbes Councils Member

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2024 / Henkel
Pernille Lind Olsen is the President of Henkel North America.

Originally published by Forbes

Leaders may believe that circularity is difficult to implement or that it impacts the performance of products and packaging, but integrating circular practices doesn't have to mean compromising on quality. Creating a more sustainable product typically starts in the design phase, and I have found that considering the environmental impact from the beginning makes it easier to implement responsible practices throughout production. I recommend leveraging resources like the "design for recyclability" guidelines and working with industry partners to establish best practices and share real-time results. In this way, your company can help make a strong case for the environmental and economic benefits behind circularity.

Continue reading here

GETTY

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Henkel on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Henkel
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/henkel
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Henkel



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
