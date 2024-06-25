Henkel: Circularity: Delivering Value for Businesses and the Planet

By Pernille Lind Olsen, Forbes Councils Member
NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2024 / Henkel
Pernille Lind Olsen is the President of Henkel North America.
Originally published by Forbes
Leaders may believe that circularity is difficult to implement or that it impacts the performance of products and packaging, but integrating circular practices doesn't have to mean compromising on quality. Creating a more sustainable product typically starts in the design phase, and I have found that considering the environmental impact from the beginning makes it easier to implement responsible practices throughout production. I recommend leveraging resources like the "design for recyclability" guidelines and working with industry partners to establish best practices and share real-time results. In this way, your company can help make a strong case for the environmental and economic benefits behind circularity.
