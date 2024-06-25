Yum! Brands: Three Brands, One Country - Margaret's Journey

Margaret K. (She/Her)- Manager, Operations, Taco Bell Canada

Taco Bell blog

Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, Intersex and Asexual (LGBTQIA+) Pride Month is celebrated annually in June to honor the 1969 Stonewall Uprising in Manhattan. Today, celebrations include parades, picnics, parties, workshops and more - unifying millions of participants around the world for a month of solidarity. Not only is Pride Month a time to celebrate diverse backgrounds and unique experiences, but also a time to recognize the worldwide impact and accomplishments that LGBTQIA+ individuals have had and continue to have.

This year's NYC Pride theme is "Reflect, Empower and Unite". To honor this month and our people, we're amplifying the voices of those in the LBGTQIA+ community who are growing their careers at Taco Bell.

Margaret got her start with Yum! 34 years ago when she was hired as an assistant general manager at Taco Bell's sister brand, Pizza Hut.

"After carrying out my responsibilities as General Manager for many Pizza Hut locations, I was placed at the busiest restaurant in Canada at the time located in Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada. It was here where I won an award for the highest volume sales in Pizza Hut Canada and the runner up for the profitability award."

Onto the next adventure, Margaret made her way to KFC (another sister brand to Taco Bell) Canada where she took care of all their license restaurant locations, which are usually those in movie theaters, gas stations and grocery stores. She made some fond memories as she experienced new cultures while opening KFCs in the country.

"One of the coolest places I got to travel to was Northern Canada where the Inuit tribal community lives. Chicken was very popular with the community and they often asked people flying to the bigger cities to bring buckets of chicken to them via plane. It was a no brainer to open a location there!"

After changing roles and working as a KFC Franchise Operations Consultant for 12 years, Margaret then made her way over to Taco Bell in 2016 to work in Operations. Now, as Manager of Operations, Margaret primarily supports the field a.k.a. restaurants, above restaurant leaders and franchisees.

"The Canadian Taco Bell team wears several hats. My field-facing role revolves around making sure restaurants continue to meet the Brand standards and drive sales. At the same time, I have a corporate-facing role where I oversee the data behind the programs we take part in, such as Golden Bell. The unique thing about my job is that I get to collaborate with different departments. From being part of marketing campaigns (doing voiceovers for TikTok) to looking at new restaurant development drawings, I'm in touch with all parts of the business."

Not only does Margaret find Taco Bell to be a place where she can do what she loves, but also a place where she can be herself, once she figured out what that meant.

"My journey of finding myself was not as simple. I was married to my ex-husband for seven years and then engaged to another man before realizing my true feelings. Then, in September 2009, I married my beautiful wife, Nadine. I was scared and nervous to tell my parents, but the great news is that they ended up accepting us. The same way Taco Bell welcomed me with open arms when I joined the Brand."

In 2009, Margaret was diagnosed with breast cancer, which was another challenge she had to overcome.

"I am proud of my journey, for it led me to who I am today. Cancer made me realize that yesterday is gone, tomorrow is never promised and to live for today. This means being the best version of yourself every day. [It] was tough, but I could not have done this without the support of my wife."

Now, Margret continues her professional and personal journey with the support of her wife, sister-in-law, and transgender nephew. So, when asked about her legacy, Margaret says the following:

"I just want people to be inspired to do what's right and have integrity and trust. I want to motivate those around me to be their authentic self, no matter how they identify or love. And when it comes to Yum!, I hope I'm remembered for the positive impact I had on the people I worked with, because it's not the title on your business card that matters, it's the legacy you leave at the Brand."

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Yum! Brands on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Yum! Brands

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/yum-brands

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Yum! Brands

View the original press release on accesswire.com